BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

ED raids Anil Ambani‘s business premises in Mumbai after SBI declared him fraud.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had classified industrialist Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communications as ‘fraudulent’, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed.

SBI is currently preparing to file a formal complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reliance Communications is presently undergoing insolvency proceedings, and its resolution plan is awaiting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). SBI’s exposure to the company includes a fund-based principal outstanding of Rs 2,227.64 crore.

