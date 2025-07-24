LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Live TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Home > India > BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

The Enforcement Directorate raided Anil Ambani's business premises in Mumbai after SBI declared him and Reliance Communications as 'fraudulent'. The bank is preparing to file a complaint with the CBI, with Rs 2,227.64 crore in outstanding dues pending resolution through NCLT.

Anil Ambani Mumbai residence
Anil Ambani Mumbai residence

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: July 24, 2025 11:07:00 IST

ED raids Anil Ambani‘s business premises in Mumbai after SBI declared him fraud.

The State Bank of India (SBI) had classified industrialist Anil Ambani and his company Reliance Communications as ‘fraudulent’, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed.

SBI is currently preparing to file a formal complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Reliance Communications is presently undergoing insolvency proceedings, and its resolution plan is awaiting approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). SBI’s exposure to the company includes a fund-based principal outstanding of Rs 2,227.64 crore.

This is a developing story…………………….

Tags: Anil AmbaniED raidsbi

RELATED News

2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?
NEWSX EXCLUSIVE | Man Posing As Ambassador Of Imaginary Nations Busted In Ghaziabad
India‑UK Free Trade Deal: A Game‑Changer In 10 Sectors You Don’t Want To Miss?
What Is The Precedent To An Impeachment Of Sitting Supreme Court Judge? Justice Verma Case

LATEST NEWS

This Indian Town Tops the Charts for Extra-Marital Affairs- You Won’t Believe Who’s No. 2!
Joao Felix Set for Benfica Homecoming?
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Deal; More Than a Paycheck, It’s a Bold Power Move
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Toto Wolff Quiets Max Verstappen Noise With Clear 2026 Focus
Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute
Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood Era: Pay Soars For Peddi & AA22 After Five Crore Devara Paycheck
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
Women’s Euro 2025: Spain’s Golden Girl Aitana Bonmati Sends Them To Final
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?