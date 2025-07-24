Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises

Anil Ambani, born on June 4, 1959, is the younger son of Dhirubhai Ambani—the legendary founder of Reliance Industries. After the group’s 2006 demerger, Anil Ambani took the helm of the newly formed Reliance ADA Group, overseeing companies in telecommunications (Reliance Communications), power generation (Reliance Power), financial services (Reliance Capital), and infrastructure (Reliance Infrastructure).

Ambani’s business trajectory is a dramatic tale of meteoric rise and rapid decline. In 2008, his net worth peaked at an estimated $42 billion, briefly positioning him as the world’s sixth richest individual and, at the time, richer than his elder brother, Mukesh Ambani. He led India’s largest IPO with Reliance Power and ventured into global entertainment partnerships. Ambani was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2006.

However, the subsequent decade was turbulent. Reliance Communications suffered under extreme competition and mounting debt, eventually filing for bankruptcy in 2019. Most Reliance Group companies faced heavy leverage, regulatory scrutiny, and the forced sale of key assets.

Anil Ambani Net Worth:

In 2020, Ambani publicly declared in a UK court that his net worth had fallen to zero due to liabilities, a claim met with skepticism, given his continued possession of luxury assets, including a lavish 17-storey residence in Mumbai valued at Rs 5,000 crore.

As of June–July 2025, the most authoritative and consistent sources place Anil Ambani’s net worth at approximately $530 million (Rs 4,500 crore), a stark contrast to his prior billionaire status. Some minority reports suggest higher values (up to $3 billion), but these are not backed by detailed financial evidence. Despite downscaling and asset sales, Ambani’s flagship companies, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, recently returned to profitability and became debt-free, hinting at a potential revival.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations linked to industrialist Anil Ambani in Mumbai on July 24, 2025. The searches are part of a money laundering probe connected to the Yes Bank loan fraud case, involving an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan diversion. This action follows reports of SBI declaring him a ‘fraud’ account holder.

