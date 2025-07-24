LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Live TV
TRENDING |
Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger Fraud Visa aitana bonmati Impeachment Drive INDIA bloc stock market Epstein files department of justice Bryan Kohberger
Home > Business > Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises

Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations linked to industrialist Anil Ambani in Mumbai on July 24, 2025. The searches are part of a money laundering probe connected to the Yes Bank loan fraud case, involving an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan diversion. This action follows reports of SBI declaring him a 'fraud' account holder.

Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises (Image Credit-Google)
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises (Image Credit-Google)

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Published: July 24, 2025 11:37:38 IST

Anil Ambani, born on June 4, 1959, is the younger son of Dhirubhai Ambani—the legendary founder of Reliance Industries. After the group’s 2006 demerger, Anil Ambani took the helm of the newly formed Reliance ADA Group, overseeing companies in telecommunications (Reliance Communications), power generation (Reliance Power), financial services (Reliance Capital), and infrastructure (Reliance Infrastructure).

Ambani’s business trajectory is a dramatic tale of meteoric rise and rapid decline. In 2008, his net worth peaked at an estimated $42 billion, briefly positioning him as the world’s sixth richest individual and, at the time, richer than his elder brother, Mukesh Ambani. He led India’s largest IPO with Reliance Power and ventured into global entertainment partnerships. Ambani was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2004 to 2006.

However, the subsequent decade was turbulent. Reliance Communications suffered under extreme competition and mounting debt, eventually filing for bankruptcy in 2019. Most Reliance Group companies faced heavy leverage, regulatory scrutiny, and the forced sale of key assets. 

Anil Ambani Net Worth: 

In 2020, Ambani publicly declared in a UK court that his net worth had fallen to zero due to liabilities, a claim met with skepticism, given his continued possession of luxury assets, including a lavish 17-storey residence in Mumbai valued at Rs 5,000 crore.

As of June–July 2025, the most authoritative and consistent sources place Anil Ambani’s net worth at approximately $530 million (Rs 4,500 crore), a stark contrast to his prior billionaire status. Some minority reports suggest higher values (up to $3 billion), but these are not backed by detailed financial evidence. Despite downscaling and asset sales, Ambani’s flagship companies, Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure, recently returned to profitability and became debt-free, hinting at a potential revival.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided multiple locations linked to industrialist Anil Ambani in Mumbai on July 24, 2025. The searches are part of a money laundering probe connected to the Yes Bank loan fraud case, involving an alleged Rs 3,000 crore loan diversion. This action follows reports of SBI declaring him a ‘fraud’ account holder.

ALSO READ: BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai

RELATED News

Silver Price Today Drops To ₹1,18,000/kg: Is the Correction Temporary Or Trend Shift?
India‑UK Free Trade Deal: A Game‑Changer In 10 Sectors You Don’t Want To Miss?
Stocks to Watch Today: Tata Consumer, Infosys, Dr Reddys Labs, BEML In Focus
Stock Market Today: Share Bazaar Is Up For Some PLOT TWIST! Sensex opens In Red, Nifty Hold The Green
TSC Indian Ltd. Subscribed 0.73 Times On Day 1: Check Out For More?

LATEST NEWS

Joao Felix Set for Benfica Homecoming?
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Deal; More Than a Paycheck, It’s a Bold Power Move
2006 Mumbai Blast Case: Supreme Court Stays Bombay HC Judgement Acquitted All 12 Accused
Ravi Kishan’s Surprising Bedtime Ritual With Wife Preeti Goes Viral
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Toto Wolff Quiets Max Verstappen Noise With Clear 2026 Focus
Thailand Carries Out Airstrikes On Cambodian Military Targets Amid Escalating Border Dispute
Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood Era: Pay Soars For Peddi & AA22 After Five Crore Devara Paycheck
BIG: ED Raid On The Premises Of Anil Ambani Mumbai
Will Impeachment Proceedings Start A Fresh Government -Judiciary Face Off?
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises
Who Is Anil Ambani And What Is His Net Worth? ED Raids His Mumbai Premises

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?