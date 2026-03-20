Weather Today on March 20: Delhi Sees Chilly Morning with Rain and Thunderstorms; Check Weather Report For Gurugram, Faridabad, Agra, Chandigarh, Dehradun

Today’s Weather Report: Delhi woke up on Friday to cloudy skies, strong winds, and a cold morning after the rain fell in many parts of the national capital. The rainfall recorded across the city has brought the temperature down, providing relief from the heat.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded 123, placing it in the “moderate” category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB, several areas that remained in the ‘moderate’ category included Anand Vihar (176), Dwarka (118), RK Puram (176), Chandani Chowk (118), Bawana (123) and JNU (106).

According to CPCB, the AQI, which ranges from 0 to 500, is divided into six categories, each reflecting the level of pollution and associated health risks.

Delhi Weather Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), similar weather conditions are expected to continue across Delhi-NCR, with light to moderate rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting up to 50 kmph.

The IMD said that Delhi is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with spells of rain during the morning and afternoon on March 20. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 25 and 27 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures may range from 15 to 17 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast partly cloudy skies on March 21 and 22, with maximum temperatures gradually rising to around 28-31 degrees Celsius.

Gurgaon Weather Report

According to weather officials, stated that cloud cover is expected to continue over Gurugram on Friday with chances of light rainfall in isolated areas. The IMD has issued an alert for Haryana on March 20, predicting thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph in several districts. There is also a possibility of hailstorms at a few locations during this period.

Faridabad Weather

According to the weather report, Faridabad is currently experiencing light rain with a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius on Friday. A yellow alert is in place across the Delhi-NCR region, including Faridabad due to an active Western Disturbance bringing thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Weather Report: Agra

Agra is experiencing rain with a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The air quality is currently Poor with an AQI of 139. According to the weather official, light rain and thunderstorms are expected throughout the day.

As of March 21, 22, the weather in Agra is expected to clear up and become significantly warmer starting tomorrow.