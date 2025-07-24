LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Live TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index PM Modi UK Visit Epstein files Epstein case India-UK Relations Barack Obama department of justice Bryan Kohberger Henley Passport Index
Home > India > Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning

Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning

The India Meteorological Department has issued Orange alert for both Mumbai and Delhi.

Representative image
Representative image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 24, 2025 04:54:21 IST

Delhiites had experienced heavy rainfall on July 23, 2025 (Wednesday) morning and according to the Times of India, this is likely to continue on July 24, 2025 (Thursday). As per the TOI report, there can be light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and the rain intensity is likely to decrease from July 25, 2025 (Friday) onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi. This alert predicts moderate rain (5-15 mm per hour) along with thunderstorms. Delhi people finally received some relief from the exasperating heat due to the rains and are enjoying a pleasant weather. However, in some areas of Delhi, people faced difficulties due to the waterlogging conditions and the traffic jams. 

How will be Mumbai’s weather on July 24, 2025?

The Mumbai natives need to be prepared for an intensive rainfall in the coming days. According to an India TV report, the IMD on July 23, 2025, Wednesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. It also issued a red alert for several districts in the Konkan region. Mumbai has witnessed immense rainfall since early Wednesday morning. The civic officials reported waterlogging in low-lying areas like the Andheri subway. 

What does the red alert by IMD mean?

The red alert issued by the IMD means extremely severe weather. It can significantly disrupt the life and property and also cause widespread flooding. Immediate safety and evacuation measures are essential in case of a red alert. Other colour coded weather alerts issued by IMD are Green, Yellow and Red alert.

How can people protect themselves in case of the red alert?

Keeping the above weather updates in mind, it is important that the people, especially in Mumbai keep a check on the weather updates. They should also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall which advises that during heavy downpours. IMD advises that people should stay informed of the important news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

Also read: Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

Tags: Delhi weather July 24india meteorological departmentMumbai weather July 24

RELATED News

Mumbai Bound Air India Express Plane Cancels Takeoff Due To Technical Snag
Aries Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Taurus Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Your Dreams Offer Guidance.
Gemini Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Balance Brings Inner Peace

More News

Bryan Danielson’s Shocking Omission: Why WrestleMania 30 Win Isn’t His Favorite Moment
How Meta’s $750 Million AI Data Center Sparked A Water Crisis In This Rural US County
Cody Rhodes Reveals Real Reason Behind Cancelled WrestleMania Match with Nikki Bella
Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning
DOJ Forms ‘Strike Force’ To Probe Barack Obama Hours After Report Claims Donald Trump Is On Epstein List
The Rock’s WWE Future Update: Will He Make a Return To SummerSlam 2025?
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Emotions Run Deep—Trust Your Instincts
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Expect Surprises And New Ideas
Capricorn Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Stability Is Your Strength Today
Scorpio Horoscope Today For July 24, 2025: Your Dreams Offer Guidance.
Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning
Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning
Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning
Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?