Weather Update For July 24, 2025: Delhi To Expect Light To Moderate Rain, Mumbai Gets Orange Alert Warning

Delhiites had experienced heavy rainfall on July 23, 2025 (Wednesday) morning and according to the Times of India, this is likely to continue on July 24, 2025 (Thursday). As per the TOI report, there can be light to moderate rainfall on Thursday and the rain intensity is likely to decrease from July 25, 2025 (Friday) onwards. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert for Delhi. This alert predicts moderate rain (5-15 mm per hour) along with thunderstorms. Delhi people finally received some relief from the exasperating heat due to the rains and are enjoying a pleasant weather. However, in some areas of Delhi, people faced difficulties due to the waterlogging conditions and the traffic jams.

How will be Mumbai’s weather on July 24, 2025?

The Mumbai natives need to be prepared for an intensive rainfall in the coming days. According to an India TV report, the IMD on July 23, 2025, Wednesday issued an orange alert for Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. It also issued a red alert for several districts in the Konkan region. Mumbai has witnessed immense rainfall since early Wednesday morning. The civic officials reported waterlogging in low-lying areas like the Andheri subway.

What does the red alert by IMD mean?

The red alert issued by the IMD means extremely severe weather. It can significantly disrupt the life and property and also cause widespread flooding. Immediate safety and evacuation measures are essential in case of a red alert. Other colour coded weather alerts issued by IMD are Green, Yellow and Red alert.

How can people protect themselves in case of the red alert?

Keeping the above weather updates in mind, it is important that the people, especially in Mumbai keep a check on the weather updates. They should also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall which advises that during heavy downpours. IMD advises that people should stay informed of the important news updates. They should also avoid travelling outside unnecessarily somewhere unless important because that can increase the chances of accidents.

