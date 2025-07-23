Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentions Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days (July 23 and July 24, 2025). IMD predicted that the sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the week, with intermittent rain expected until July 27. In a recent update, IMD has issued the yellow alert for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. This has officially confirmed the possibilities of moderate rainfall. A yellow alert suggests the possibility of moderate rainfall that are not severe but might cause localised flooding in low-lying areas or disrupt outdoor activities.

What is the weather update in Mumbai?

Mumbai has been placed on orange alert amidst heavy downpours. The orange alert is issued by IMD when it predicts heavy rainfall exceeding 115.6 mm and increases to 204.44 mm within 24 hours. Due to the immense rainfall, what could have been a major tragedy, was averted. According to the Times of India report, an Air India aircraft flight AI-2744 had overshot the Mumbai airport runway after touching down on Runway 27 amidst the heavy rains on July 21, 2025 (Monday). The plan veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway after landing near the touchdown zone. The TOI reported that the aircraft then ran into an unpaved area and eventually onto a taxiway before coming to a halt.

How people can maintain their safety in the heavy rainfall?

Keeping the Yellow and the Orange alerts in mind, it becomes important that the people in Delhi and Mumbai should follow the guidelines of the IMD. These guidelines including staying informed of the news updates, not travelling outside unnecessarily so to not put someone’s life in danger. People should also keep their communication devices charged as they can come handy any time.

