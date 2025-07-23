LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026 donald trump Epstein files Barack Obama First Lady Melania Trump Opera House Indus Water Treaty heavy metals CBS The Late Show 2026
Home > India > Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

Yellow Alert has ben issued for the Delhi people while Orange alert has been issued for the commuters.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: July 23, 2025 04:58:00 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) mentions Delhi is likely to see light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the next two days (July 23 and July 24, 2025). IMD predicted that the sky will remain mostly cloudy throughout the week, with intermittent rain expected until July 27. In a recent update, IMD has issued the yellow alert for Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab. This has officially confirmed the possibilities of moderate rainfall. A yellow alert suggests the possibility of moderate rainfall that are not severe but might cause localised flooding in low-lying areas or disrupt outdoor activities.

What is the weather update in Mumbai?

Mumbai has been placed on orange alert amidst heavy downpours. The orange alert is issued by IMD when it predicts heavy rainfall exceeding 115.6 mm and increases to 204.44 mm within 24 hours. Due to the immense rainfall, what could have been a major tragedy, was averted. According to the Times of India report, an Air India aircraft flight AI-2744 had overshot the Mumbai airport runway after touching down on Runway 27 amidst the heavy rains on July 21, 2025 (Monday). The plan veered 16 to 17 metres off the runway after landing near the touchdown zone. The TOI reported that the aircraft then ran into an unpaved area and eventually onto a taxiway before coming to a halt.

How people can maintain their safety in the heavy rainfall?

Keeping the Yellow and the Orange alerts in mind, it becomes important that the people in Delhi and Mumbai should follow the guidelines of the IMD. These guidelines including staying informed of the news updates, not travelling outside unnecessarily so to not put someone’s life in danger. People should also keep their communication devices charged as they can come handy any time.

Also read: Heavy Downpours In Mumbai, Light To Moderate Rainfall In Delhi NCR For July 22, 2025: IMD

Tags: imdOrange Alert MumbaiYellow Alert Delhi

RELATED News

Taurus Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Intuition Will Guide You
Gemini Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Adventure Calls—Try Something New
Cancer Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Goals Become Clearer Today
Leo Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Innovation Drives You Today
Virgo Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Your Dreams Offer Guidance

More News

Donald Trump Announces Major Trade Deals With Japan, Philippines: Here’s What You Need To Know
UFC 320: What’s Next For Tom Aspinall, Alex Pereira, and Merab Dvalishvili?
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
Will Ghislaine Maxwell Testify? Why Her Testimony Could Be Key To Uncovering Epstein’s Secrets
FIDE Women’s World Cup: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Draw With Chinese Opponents In Semifinal Opener
Barack Obama Responds To Donald Trump’s Treason Claims: Calls Allegations ‘Bizarre’ And A ‘Weak …..”
WCL 2025: AB de Villiers’ Masterclass Powers South Africa Champions To Victory Over India Champions
Pisces Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: A Practical Approach Works Best
Aquarius Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Your Charisma Is Magnetic Today
Leo Horoscope Today For July 23, 2025: Innovation Drives You Today
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD
Yellow Alert Issued For Delhi And Orange Alert For Mumbai: IMD

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?