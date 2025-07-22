Heavy Downpours In Mumbai, Light To Moderate Rainfall In Delhi NCR For July 22, 2025: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall in Delhi-NCR and heavy rains in Mumbai have been predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD has also predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rainfall for the Delhi-NCR region. From July 21 to 23, 2025, the rains will be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31–34°C, slightly below normal. Light rain with partly cloudy skies may happen in Delhi on July 24, and temperatures could increase partially to 34–36°C.

What will be the condition of the winds in Delhi-NCR region?

Winds in the region are expected to different in direction and speed over the forecast period, predominantly from the southeast to southwest. The speed of the winds can range from 8 to 20 kmph during different times of the day.

Weather updates in Mumbai

As per the IMD, heavy rains are expected in the Central Maharashtra for the next 5-7 days. There will also be continued heavy downpours in the ghat areas of Maharashtra including the Kasara Ghat, Bhor Ghat, Malshej Ghat, Tamhini Ghat, Amboli Ghat, and Amba Ghat till July 27.

How people can stay safe in the heavy rainfall?

With light to moderate rains predicted in Delhi NCR and heavy rains in Mumbai, people should ensure that they have implemented all the safety guidelines prescribed by IMD. People should also follow the IMD advisory in case of rainfall which says that during heavy downpours, everyone should stay informed of the important news updates. They should also avoid commuting unnecessarily somewhere unless necessary because that can increase the chances of accidents. The residents should also ensure enough security arrangements against flooding and lightning. People should stay indoors, keep their communication devices charged, avoiding waterlogged areas, and park their vehicles in safe locations.

In Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir till July 24, 2025, the IMD has also predicted a heavy rainfall. As per the weather agency, heavy rainfall is also likely expected over East Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan till July 26, 2025.

