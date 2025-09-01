LIVE TV
Home > India > Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Delhi

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that Delhi will experience weather disruption, including heavy rainfall and a waterlogging-like situation in the national capital for the next five days.

Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Delhi (Credit - ANI)
Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 1, 2025 18:38:51 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that Delhi will experience weather disruption, including heavy rainfall and a waterlogging-like situation in the national capital for the next five days. 

Issuing a weather forecast, the IMD stated that the city will receive above-normal precipitation.

In a post on X, the IMD wrote, “Heavy to very Heavy rainfall spell likely to continue over Northwest India during the next 3 days with isolated extremely heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh on 01st September.”

Current Weather Conditions

The IMD has issued a yellow alert in the national capital, with moderate to heavy rain forecasted across multiple districts, including East Delhi, Central Delhi, South-East Delhi, and Shahdara.

Current temperatures range between 25-27°C with high humidity levels of 92-94% and overcast skies. The city woke up to drizzle this morning, with continuous rainfall expected throughout the day.

Yamuna River Alert

The Yamuna River has crossed the danger mark, touching approximately 205.12 meters at the Old Railway Bridge. The water level rose due to continuous heavy rainfall in the catchment areas and water discharge from Hathnikund Barrage in Haryana.

ALSO READ: Hydrogen Bomb On ‘Vote Theft’, Says Rahul Gandhi As Voter Adhikar Yatra Concludes In Patna

