West Bengal: Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata highlights impact of divorce on children

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 23, 2025 08:59:04 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata has drawn attention with its unique theme ‘brake fail’, depicting the impact of divorce on a couple’s child.

The Club Member, Sanchita Chakraborty, said the theme of the Pandal is a new concept that symbolises the breakdown of relationships and the impact of divorce on children.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Sanchita Chakraborty said, “The theme of our pandal is ‘brake fail’… This is a new concept. Some people may think of vehicles when they hear ‘brake fail’. But here we mean the end of a relationship…”

“We are trying to convey the message that when a couple divorces, it hampers their children…. We are not trying to oppose divorce…. We are just trying to say that people should think deeply before taking such a decision so that their children don’t suffer,” she said.

The nine-day Navratri festival is celebrated with great devotion across the country.

The festive fervour in Kolkata is once again marked by the creativity and thematic depth of its iconic Durga Puja pandals. This year, several pandals across the city are exploring themes rooted in artificial intelligence, environmental concerns, and evolving family dynamics, sparking reflection alongside celebration.

The Jagat Mukherjee Park Durga Puja pandal has adopted the theme “Artificial Intelligence: A Blessing or a Curse?”, showcasing a science and technology-inspired visual narrative. A giant Transformer figure greets visitors at the entry gate, symbolising machine intelligence and automation.

Inside the pandal, installations such as multiplexer circuits illustrate how AI integrates multiple signals to make decisions. Rows of diodes, breadboards, and server racks reflect the hardware backbone of modern technology. At the centre stands a high vacuum tower, representing futuristic AI power. Amidst this advanced setup, the idol of Maa Durga is placed prominently, signifying that divinity remains at the core, even in an increasingly mechanised world. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: brake-faildivorcedurga-pujakolkataMaa Durganavratriwest bengal

QUICK LINKS