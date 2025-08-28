LIVE TV
Home > India > What Did The Chief Of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan Said About Mission Sudarshan Chakra?

What Did The Chief Of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan Said About Mission Sudarshan Chakra?

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan talked about the Mission Sudarshan Chakra project at the Ran Samwad event and it's aim is to develop a system to protect India’s strategic, civilian, and nationally important sites. It will act both as a shield as well as a sword

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (Photo Credit- @CDS_AnilChauhan)
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan (Photo Credit- @CDS_AnilChauhan)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: August 28, 2025 16:34:19 IST

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan attended the Ran Samwad, a top military conclave being held at the prestigious Army War College at Mhow in Madhya Pradesh, held on 26th August, 2025, Tuesday. Talking about the Mission Sudarshan Chakra project, the CDS said, “The aim is to develop a system to protect India’s strategic, civilian, and nationally important sites. It will act both as a shield as well as a sword.” The CDS further added that it will be India’s own Iron Dome (Israel’s missile shield) or Golden Dome. CDS also emphasized on the scale of the project. According to him, a colossal amount of data will need to be analysed for information and real-time response, as reported in the PTI. 

India’s relation with neighbouring countries

CDS General’s remarks at the Ran Samvad event are in the news when India shares a strained relation with its neighbouring countries, especially Pakistan. These relations have further soured in due to the attack on the 26 civilians at Baisaran valley in Pahalgam, Kashmir. The terrorists linked to the terrorist group The Resistance Front had shot dead these civilians on April 22, 2025. India had launched a cross-border operation, Operation Sindoor in retaliation to this attack. 

What do we know about Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev?

In Operation Sindoor, nine targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir were targeted in the early hours of May 07, 2025. A crucial role was played by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in doing precision strikes against the terrorist infrastructure across Pakistan. Under Operation Mahadev, the security forces had shot dead the terrorists Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran who had killed the civilians in Pahalgam. Suleman, Afghan, and Jibran were the members of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). On Wednesday, August 27, 2025, Union Home Minister honoured the soldiers who participated in the Operation Mahadev. In this operation, the terrorists who killed the civilians in the Pahalgam, were eliminated. 

