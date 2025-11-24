What Is Article 240 In Indian Constitution?

Article 240 of the Indian Constitution gives the President of India the authority to issue regulations for specific Union Territories. These regulations hold the same power as laws passed by Parliament. The Centre created this provision to govern territories that do not have their own legislature.

It allows the government to make laws quickly and manage administrative matters without waiting for the full parliamentary process. The provision helps the Centre update or replace older laws and maintain uniform governance in territories under direct Central administration.

What the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill Proposes

The 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025 aims to revise constitutional rules related to Union Territories, representation, and administrative powers.

The final draft is not yet public, but early discussions indicate that the Bill focuses on restructuring governance frameworks and clarifying authority in certain Union Territories.

Reports suggest that the amendment aims to bring multiple territories under a uniform administrative system and update old laws that do not match current needs. Policymakers believe that the Bill may streamline decision-making and improve coordination between the Centre and Union Territories that depend on Central oversight.

Where Article 240?

Article 240 currently applies to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. Puducherry has its own legislature, but Article 240 operates there only under special circumstances. The provision mainly covers Union Territories that remain under direct Central control and require regulations issued by the President.

These territories rely on Central laws for administration, governance, and public services. Article 240 helps the Centre update rules in these regions without passing a new law in Parliament each time a change is required.

What Powers the President Receives Under Article 240

Under Article 240, the President can issue regulations that override or modify existing laws in the listed Union Territories. These regulations may cover administrative matters, criminal laws, revenue rules, and governance structures. The President can also introduce new provisions whenever the Centre identifies gaps in current laws.

The authority allows the government to respond quickly to administrative needs in territories without legislatures. This mechanism ensures that outdated or conflicting laws can be updated promptly, especially in regions that depend on direct Central supervision for daily functioning.

Originally, Article 240 applied to several regions, including Delhi, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa. As these regions gained statehood or their own legislative assemblies, the provision stopped applying to them. Over time, the scope of Article 240 narrowed and now covers only selected Union Territories that require consistent Central oversight.

The change reflects the constitutional shift from direct Central regulation to greater local representation. Today, Article 240 remains relevant only in territories that either lack legislatures or require special administrative arrangements because of geography, size, or strategic importance.

Why Discussions on Article 240 Include Chandigarh?

The debate on Article 240 resurfaced when reports suggested that the Centre may consider bringing Chandigarh under this provision through a constitutional amendment. This proposal attracted political attention in Punjab, where leaders raised concerns about possible changes in the city’s governance model.

Chandigarh currently follows an administrative structure linked to Punjab and Haryana due to its shared-capital status. The proposal drew interest because Article 240 could alter how laws are made for Chandigarh and shift the city’s long-standing administrative arrangements under Central authority.

Chandigarh functions as a Union Territory with a unique administrative system. The Governor of Punjab acts as the Administrator of Chandigarh, and several laws applicable in the city originate from Punjab or Haryana. These laws continue because Chandigarh serves as the shared capital for both states.

Any amendment to these laws requires a parliamentary process or detailed legislative approval. The Centre manages major administrative decisions, but the existing system continues due to historical links, ongoing coordination, and the shared responsibilities between the Union Territory and the neighbouring states.

What Changes May Occur if Chandigarh Comes Under Article 240

If the Centre brings Chandigarh under Article 240, the President will gain the authority to issue regulations directly for the Union Territory. This change would allow the Centre to update or replace laws more quickly than the current process, which requires parliamentary approval.

Chandigarh may also receive its own Administrator or Lieutenant Governor instead of being managed by the Governor of Punjab. The administrative shift could give the Centre more flexibility to govern the city and revise laws that come from Punjab or Haryana, depending on the final structure of the amendment.

Must Read: Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding? Netizens Speculate After She Removes All Her Wedding Pics From Instagram