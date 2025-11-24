Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding? Netizens Speculate After She Removes All Her Wedding Pics From Instagram

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was preparing to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli on November 23. The family had completed arrangements and planned the ceremonies, but the celebrations stopped suddenly on Sunday morning when Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, fell ill during breakfast.

What seemed like a minor health issue quickly became serious, leading the family to rush him to a nearby hospital. Doctors are monitoring his condition closely. Smriti’s manager confirmed that she has postponed the wedding indefinitely as the cricketer decided to focus completely on her father’s health.

VIDEO | Tuhin Mishra, manager of Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana, confirms that her father is not well and the wedding has been indefinitely postponed. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/K5EVJwyR4h — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 23, 2025

Smriti Mandhana Removes All Wedding Posts From Instagram

Shortly after the postponement, Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account (@smriti_mandhana), surprising fans who had been following the updates closely. Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, said the wedding will take place only after her father fully recovers.