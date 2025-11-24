LIVE TV
Smriti Mandhana Calls Off Wedding? Netizens Speculate After She Removes All Her Wedding Pics From Instagram

Smriti Mandhana has postponed her wedding with music composer Palash Muchhal after her father, Srinivas Mandhana, suddenly fell ill on Sunday. Following the health emergency, Smriti removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account, surprising fans who had been eagerly waiting for updates.

Smriti Mandhana Wedding Pics

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 24, 2025 12:26:11 IST

Indian women’s cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana was preparing to marry music composer Palash Muchhal in Sangli on November 23. The family had completed arrangements and planned the ceremonies, but the celebrations stopped suddenly on Sunday morning when Smriti’s father, Srinivas Mandhana, fell ill during breakfast.

What seemed like a minor health issue quickly became serious, leading the family to rush him to a nearby hospital. Doctors are monitoring his condition closely. Smriti’s manager confirmed that she has postponed the wedding indefinitely as the cricketer decided to focus completely on her father’s health.

Smriti Mandhana Removes All Wedding Posts From Instagram

Shortly after the postponement, Smriti Mandhana removed all wedding-related posts from her Instagram account (@smriti_mandhana), surprising fans who had been following the updates closely. Her manager, Tuhin Mishra, said the wedding will take place only after her father fully recovers.