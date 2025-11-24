After Smriti Mandhana’s Father, Fiancé Palash Muchhal Also Taken to Hospital

Indian cricketer Smriti Mandhana is set to tie the knot with music composer Palash Muchhal, but preparations were postponed indefinitely as her father, Srinivas Mandhana, suffered health issues. He was initially treated for symptoms resembling a heart attack. He required emergency assistance at the hospital in Sangli, Maharashtra, while plans for the wedding, which had just started preparations the morning of Sunday, proceeded when an Ambulance was called. He was brought to Sarvhit Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Sangli and is being treated by staff due to cessation of elevated cardiac enzymes and blood pressure. Upon being reviewed by doctors with the family and given this afternoon, he scene does not improve, may need an angiogram, but he has been stable thus far.

Palash Muchhal Also Treated for Health Issue

As per the reports, Palash Muchhal was subsequently transferred to a private hospital as his health waned. As he was having a viral infection and suffering from acidity. Earlier, his condition was normal, and he was discharged from the hospital soon afterwards. Her father’s health episode shook Smriti Mandhana, and he ultimately chose to focus on the welfare of his family. They have also postponed the wedding until after her father recovers. Both families are focusing on facilitating the recovery of Srinivas Mandhana, and the doctors are expected to reassess his condition in the next few days.

Wedding to Be Rescheduled After Recovery

The wedding, which was one of the biggest events in Indian sports this year, will be rescheduled as soon as the family’s medical situation gets better. For the time being, Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchhal are keeping their celebrations on ice, which shows that family and health come first for them. ​