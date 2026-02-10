What Is SCALP Missile? India and France In Talks For €300 Million Cruise Weapon Used To Strike Pakistan During Operation Sindoor

The SCALP cruise missile is a long-range missile which is launched from the air. It is designed to hit high-value targets with extreme accuracy. It is fired from fighter jets and can travel hundreds of kilometres to strike targets deep inside enemy territory. One of its biggest strengths is that it flies very low and avoids radar, which makes it hard to detect.

SCALP is built to destroy targets like bunkers, command centres, air bases and terror camps. It has a special feature that, after launching, the missile guides itself using advanced navigation systems and hits the target with pinpoint precision. This makes it a powerful weapon for precision strikes without crossing borders. It is because of these features that the SCALP missile has become a key part of India’s air strike capability.

SCALP Deal with France

India and France are now looking to sign a major deal for buying a significant number of SCALP cruise missiles for around 300 million Euros. These are the same missiles that were used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) to destroy terrorist headquarters of Jaish-e-Mohamed and Lashkar-e-Toiba inside Pakistan during Operation Sindoor last year.

“A significant number of SCALP Cruise missiles are being ordered by the Indian Air Force from France, and discussions are underway. A decision in this regard is expected to be made soon,” defence officials told ANI.

SCALP and Rafale Fleet

During Operation Sindoor, SCALP missiles were fired from Rafale fighter jets, along with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles. The targets were terror headquarters located in Muridke and Bahawalpur districts of Pakistan. According to officials, the targets were completely destroyed with pinpoint accuracy.

The Indian Air Force plans to continue using cruise missiles with its growing fleet of Rafale aircraft. After the successful strikes on the night of May 6–7, the IAF used these weapons again on a large scale to hit Pakistan Air Force bases.

The Indian Air Force reportedly struck 12 major air bases of the Pakistan Air Force. Many high-value targets were destroyed, including fighter jets and spy planes parked on the ground.

SCALP Boosts IAF Firepower

Along with SCALP, the IAF is also in the process of ordering a large number of Meteor air-to-air missiles for its Rafale fleet. These missiles will also be fitted on the 26 Rafale Marine fighters ordered for the Indian Navy, which are expected to arrive over the next three to four years.

After the strong performance of Rafale jets in Operation Aindoor and rising security threats in the region, the Indian Air Force is also preparing to place orders for 114 more Rafale combat aircraft. This proposal is likely to be cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council soon.

