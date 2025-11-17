What Is the Raulane Festival? Meet The Ghostly Brides Of Kalpa, The Ancient Himalayan Ritual Behind Instagram’s Newest Obsession

What Is The Raulane Festival? (And Why Is the Internet Losing Its Mind Over It?)
If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately and wondered, “Wait… why are there ghostly brides wandering the Himalayas?”, welcome to the world of the Raulane Festival, one of India’s oldest and most enchanting mountain rituals.
To add on this, the internet is going wild over those now-viral images, veiled figures in bright bridal gowns gliding through snowy forests like supernatural wedding guests. But behind those mesmerising photos lies a tradition far older, deeper, and far more magical than any aesthetic winter photoshoot.
Raulane is not just a festival; it’s a story, one stitched from mythology, nature, and centuries of belief. Men transform into “wedding spirits,” covering their faces, slipping into colourful bridal attire, and taking on the role of divine visitors. They wander through tree-lined trails, creating a spectacle so surreal it feels like folklore walking among us.
And here’s where it gets fascinating: locals believe these figures represent fairies (deohne), mythic beings tied to forests, gods, and ancient Himalayan memory. This isn’t your “usual mountain tradition.” This is a living echo of India’s ancestral stories, its gods, and the descendants who have preserved these rituals in their purest form.
So yes, those viral images aren’t just content.
They’re culture.
They’re history.
They’re mythology wrapped in bridal veils.
Curious yet? Because the mountains have only just begun to speak.
♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/i80olewk7x
— Surenddra verma (@mrsurendra) November 15, 2025
Why Do Locals Celebrate Raulane Festival?
- Belief in Deohne (Mountain Fairies):
The festival is rooted in local mythology where participants symbolically embody deohne, mystical fairy-like beings tied to forests and natural spirits.
- Becoming Supernatural Visitors:
Men dressed as veiled brides or grooms transform into otherworldly figures believed to bridge the human world with the divine realm.
- Blessings for the Community:
The ritual is said to bring collective blessings, fertility, harmony, protection, stability, and prosperity.
- Honouring Ancestors:
Raulane also serves as an offering of gratitude to ancestral spirits who safeguard the community.
- Symbolic Life–Death–Rebirth Cycle:
Held during winter or early spring, the procession reflects themes of renewal, echoing nature’s transition from cold dormancy to new life.
- Preservation of Identity:
Celebrating Raulane reaffirms cultural continuity, keeping ancient Himalayan traditions alive across generations.
Raulane Festival: Why Is This A Ritual Not Intended For Tourism?
Aishwarya is a journalism graduate with over three years of experience thriving in the buzzing corporate media world. She’s got a knack for decoding business news, tracking the twists and turns of the stock market, covering the masala of the entertainment world, and sometimes her stories come with just the right sprinkle of political commentary. She has worked with several organizations, interned at ZEE and gained professional skills at TV9 and News24, And now is learning and writing at NewsX, she’s no stranger to the newsroom hustle. Her storytelling style is fast-paced, creative, and perfectly tailored to connect with both the platform and its audience. Moto: Approaching every story from the reader’s point of view, backing up her insights with solid facts.
Always bold with her opinions, she also never misses the chance to weave in expert voices, keeping things balanced and insightful. In short, Aishwarya brings a fresh, sharp, and fact-driven voice to every story she touches.