What Is the Raulane Festival? Meet The Ghostly Brides Of Kalpa, The Ancient Himalayan Ritual Behind Instagram’s Newest Obsession

What Is The Raulane Festival? (And Why Is the Internet Losing Its Mind Over It?)

If you’ve scrolled through Instagram lately and wondered, “Wait… why are there ghostly brides wandering the Himalayas?”, welcome to the world of the Raulane Festival, one of India’s oldest and most enchanting mountain rituals.

To add on this, the internet is going wild over those now-viral images, veiled figures in bright bridal gowns gliding through snowy forests like supernatural wedding guests. But behind those mesmerising photos lies a tradition far older, deeper, and far more magical than any aesthetic winter photoshoot.

Raulane is not just a festival; it’s a story, one stitched from mythology, nature, and centuries of belief. Men transform into “wedding spirits,” covering their faces, slipping into colourful bridal attire, and taking on the role of divine visitors. They wander through tree-lined trails, creating a spectacle so surreal it feels like folklore walking among us.

And here’s where it gets fascinating: locals believe these figures represent fairies (deohne), mythic beings tied to forests, gods, and ancient Himalayan memory. This isn’t your “usual mountain tradition.” This is a living echo of India’s ancestral stories, its gods, and the descendants who have preserved these rituals in their purest form.

So yes, those viral images aren’t just content.

They’re culture.

They’re history.

They’re mythology wrapped in bridal veils.

Curious yet? Because the mountains have only just begun to speak.

Why Do Locals Celebrate Raulane Festival?

Belief in Deohne (Mountain Fairies):

The festival is rooted in local mythology where participants symbolically embody deohne, mystical fairy-like beings tied to forests and natural spirits.

The festival is rooted in local mythology where participants symbolically embody deohne, mystical fairy-like beings tied to forests and natural spirits. Becoming Supernatural Visitors:

Men dressed as veiled brides or grooms transform into otherworldly figures believed to bridge the human world with the divine realm.

Men dressed as veiled brides or grooms transform into otherworldly figures believed to bridge the human world with the divine realm. Blessings for the Community:

The ritual is said to bring collective blessings, fertility, harmony, protection, stability, and prosperity .

The ritual is said to bring collective blessings, . Honouring Ancestors:

Raulane also serves as an offering of gratitude to ancestral spirits who safeguard the community.

Raulane also serves as an offering of gratitude to ancestral spirits who safeguard the community. Symbolic Life–Death–Rebirth Cycle:

Held during winter or early spring, the procession reflects themes of renewal , echoing nature’s transition from cold dormancy to new life.

Held during winter or early spring, the procession reflects themes of , echoing nature’s transition from cold dormancy to new life. Preservation of Identity:

Celebrating Raulane reaffirms cultural continuity, keeping ancient Himalayan traditions alive across generations.

Raulane Festival: Why Is This A Ritual Not Intended For Tourism?

Raulane was never a grab-your-camera kind of place, and locals would very much like to keep it that way. This ritual has remained a quiet, secretive tradition in the remote Himalayan valleys for generations, unbothered by travel influencers and drone shots. Even now, as the internet goes hysterical over the hauntingly beautiful masked bride-grooms, villagers gently remind outsiders: this is not a show. Raulane will endure because it is meaningful, not commodifiable, because it carries memory, soul, and identity, not hashtags. Think of it as an ancient group conversation between people, ancestors, and nature, one the community would rather not have outsiders spamming. The Ancient Ritual Hidden Behind Instagram’s Newest Obsession Of Raulane Festival Those hypnotising photos flooding your feed are not the work of a fashion magazine or a moody black-and-white indie film, but the result of a millennia-old tradition in Kalpa. No, they aren’t actors in couture gliding through Himalayan trails, they are participants in a sacred ceremony that existed long before Instagram decided it was iconic. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avinash Kumar (@guyfrom_kinnaur) During this ritual, residents transform into fairy-like beings and ancestral spirits for one magical night, joining a symbolic wedding procession believed to invite harmony, blessings, and a touch of the divine. Think of it as a cosmic RSVP between humans and the invisible world. The veils, masks, and dramatic silhouettes may look like an impeccably curated photo shoot to you and me, but for the community, every step is devotion, not decoration. It is storytelling, spirituality, and tradition woven into one extraordinary spectacle. And now, the world is spellbound as Kalpa continues doing what it always has, honouring its myths with heart, humour, and an undeniable mystique. (With Inputs From Instagram And Sources) Also Read: Tata Sierra Reborn: The Legend Roars Into 2025 As Unofficial Bookings Begin- Style, Buzz, Features And Everything You Need To Know