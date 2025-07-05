Live Tv
Home > India > What Is The Significance Of Muharram? From Origins To Rituals, Here’s All You Need To Know

What Is The Significance Of Muharram? From Origins To Rituals, Here’s All You Need To Know

As the new moon marked the start of Muharram, streets in Srinagar echoed with chants and chest-beating processions, honoring Imam Hussain’s sacrifice. Across India, quiet rituals unfolded. In a fast-paced world, Muharram remains a solemn act of remembrance, resistance, and moral courage

Muharram 2025
Muharram 2025

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 6, 2025 03:23:06 IST

As the Islamic calendar turns and the moon marks its quiet beginning, million of people across the globe step into the sacred month of Muharram not with fireworks or festivity, but with silence and a heaviness history that refuses to fade.

Where most new years signal renewal, this one carries the pain of something ancient, something unresolved and still talked about with pain.

Muharram and the Legacy of Karbala: Where Grief Becomes Resistance

The heart of Muharram beats in Karbala, a windswept plain in present day Iraq, where over 1,300 years ago, a moment of  sacrifice unfolded. On the tenth day Ashura Imam Hussain, beloved grandson of Prophet Muhammad, stood his ground against a corrupt regime. Vastly outnumbered, denied even water, he and his companions met death not for dominion, but dignity. They chose principle over survival. It is this defiant moral clarity that makes Muharram endure.

Muharram in Motion: Rituals of Grief, Acts of Defiance

For Shia Muslims, those ten opening days become a living elegy. Nights are spent in mourning gatherings reciting, remembering, weeping. The grief is not passive; it walks. On Ashura, public processions fill the streets, some marked by chest-beating or re-enactments of Hussain’s final stand not for display, but to walk beside his memory, in step with his resistance.

Customs vary, Sunni Muslims may fast on the 9th and 10th, drawing from traditions tied to Prophet Moses and liberation from Pharaoh’s tyranny. In India and Pakistan, delicate Taziyas replicas of Hussain’s tomb glint under streetlights, carried through narrow lanes of the place they call their homes by those too young to forget.

But beyond rituals, across borders and sects, Muharram speaks one truth, remembrance is not a passive act. It is protest. It is prayer. It is refusing to forget a stand that, even centuries later, feels alarmingly relevant.

In a world drowning in noise and speed, Muharram insists we pause. And in that pause, it quietly asks: What do you stand for?

Tags: AshuraImam HussainKarbalaMuharram
