What Led To AFSPA’s Return In Key Areas Of Manipur?

The reimposition of AFSPA in key Manipur regions comes amid escalating violence. The act empowers security forces to maintain order in disturbed areas marked by ethnic unrest.

The Union government has reinstated the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in some pockets of Manipur, a decision that came as a consequence of fresh wave of violence in the state. In a notification issued on Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs declared districts within the purview of six police stations spread over five districts as “disturbed areas”, marking the return of AFSPA in the said zones after over a year since they were declared free of it.

AFSPA Restored In Strategic Areas

The sections that come under this include Sekmai and Lamsang in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, Jiribam in Jiribam district, Leimakhong in Kangpokpi and Moirang in Bishnupur. Earlier, in April 2022 and in March 2023, the state government had withdrawn AFSPA from these sections after claiming an “improved law and order situation.” But it has again intensified and made AFSPA a must to boost the security operation and bring back stability to the situation.

“The Central Government is of the opinion that the imposition of AFSPA. in these areas is warranted for carrying out well-coordinated operations by the security forces for maintaining the security situation and checking the activities of insurgent groups,” the official notification read. This reimposition comes at a time when the area has witnessed attacks on civilians, clashes between security forces and militants, and other violent incidents.

Clashes And Death Toll Gearing Up

The decision to reinstate AFSPA has come at a time when the hostilities in Manipur have flared up once again. A free for all between the Meitei majority and the Kuki people has resulted in the loss of lives and causes unrest, with the death toll surpassing 230 people over the last 18 months. The state is in turmoil as skirmishes erupt between ethnic groups, including those bordering Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Kangpokpi, and Jiribam regions.

The centre has recently deployed 20 additional paramilitary companies amounting to nearly 2,500 personnel to the State to quell the worsening situation.

The statement from the government further went on, “The security situation in the State of Manipur has been further reviewed.the situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence and intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues.”

Civilian Attacks And Ethnic Tensions

The town of Jiribam has been a hub of recent violence, as it contains a mix of Meitei, Kuki, Bengali, Naga, and Nepali communities. A 31-year-old woman was allegedly shot, raped, and set on fire in an attack reportedly linked to a radical Meitei group known as Arambai Tenggol, which sparked the rise in violence. Later, 10 militants were killed in a clash with security forces after an armed assault on a CRPF post. As clashes escalate, both Meitei and Kuki factions are dug in behind their fortifications and exacerbated the ethnic rift.

Civil rights organizations in Imphal Valley held demonstrations last week over what they called a “surge in Kuki militant attacks.” The situation became more incendiary on Wednesday with the killing of a 28-year-old man in Imphal East under unclear circumstances. Police said they were investigating that killing, which remains without a perpetrator or motive.

Why AFSPA Was Restored

AFSPA vests security forces with powers to operate in “disturbed areas” almost free of the law. The officers can search anywhere arrest anyone and exercise force where it is required, and they get immunity from prosecution without the permission of the central government. The unusual freedoms are meant to facilitate brisker, more decisive response in hot conflict areas where quick reaction to insurgent threats is of the essence.

Militants on both sides are using jungles in the buffer zones to cross over to other districts and carry out attacks, said a senior security official stationed in Manipur, speaking anonymously. AFSPA facilitates a “quicker response to intelligence without bureaucratic delays,” he said.

The law is, however contentious. Civil rights groups stated that it provides immunity to the security forces, and many documented abuses occur in such areas. On the other hand, some contest this view and will go as far as community leaders-who say AFSPA is needed to stop violence by insurgency groups in volatile areas.

Local leaders have opposed the reimposition with mixed opinions. Ng Lun Kipgen, secretary of the Kangpokpi-based Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU), calls it a half-hearted withdrawal. “COTU has vociferously called for AFSPA in all the areas coming under the ambit of 19 police stations in the valley districts from day one. the damage is already done,” said Kipgen, referring to armed groups operating rampant.

MUST READ | Delhi To Hold Online Classes For Primary Schools Due To Worsening Air Quality