Railway officials have confirmed the deaths of eight people in Jalgaon Train Accident that occurred after Bengaluru Express collided with Pushpak Express. The passengers, suspecting a fire in the train, exited their coaches and were tragically hit by the oncoming train

Sequence of Events Leading to the Jalgaon Train Accident

The Jalgaon Train Accident began aboard the Pushpak Express when smoke was seen emanating from the train’s wheels, sparking panic among passengers. Fearing a fire, several passengers jumped off the stationary train and onto the adjacent tracks. Unfortunately, as they attempted to escape the perceived danger, the Bengaluru Express, traveling in the opposite direction, struck the passengers.

Jalgaon, Maharashtra: A false fire alarm in the Pushpak Express at Paranda Railway Station caused panicked passengers to jump off the train. Tragically, several were run over by the Karnataka Express passing on another track https://t.co/Gs3RGOnksa pic.twitter.com/lmIHkE6IKb — IANS (@ians_india) January 22, 2025

Central Railway officials clarified that the Pushpak Express had come to an abrupt halt near Pachora station after someone pulled the emergency chain, mistakenly believing there was a fire on board. Swapnil Nila, Chief Spokesperson for Central Railway, stated: “The passengers, suspecting a fire in the train, exited their coaches and were tragically hit by the oncoming train.”

Authorities Respond to the Jalgaon Train Accident

The collision resulted in a devastating loss of life, highlighting the need for improved communication and safety protocols in such emergencies.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy. Through a statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), he offered his condolences to the families of the deceased and directed authorities to ensure proper medical care for those injured in the accident.

