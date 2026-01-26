LIVE TV
Home > India > What to Expect at Republic Day Parade Today, 26 January 2026 at Kartavya Path: India’s 77th Celebration of Freedom

India celebrates its 77th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. President Murmu unfurls the tricolor, soldiers march, jets fly in precision, cultural tableaux shine, and a 21-gun salute honors freedom, democracy, and heritage.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 26, 2026 10:26:19 IST

Republic Day 2026: India Celebrates Its 77th Republic Day

Today, India proudly celebrates its 77th Republic Day, which brings lively excitement throughout the entire country. President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the tricolor flag at Kartavya Path, marking the beginning of a spectacular parade. Witness the soldiers march with precise movement as you watch the colorful displays that show India’s diverse cultural heritage, and listen to the fighter jets that create an impressive flypast. The National Anthem plays while a 21-gun salute begins to honor every moment of India’s history as a free republic. The Indian nation presents its core identity to the global community through today’s ceremonial event.

What to Expect at Republic Day Parade Today, 26 January 2026 – Kartavya Path

  1. Flag Unfurling by the President

    • Time: 10:30 AM

    • Event: President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the tricolor at Kartavya Path. The National Anthem will follow immediately.

    • 21-Gun Salute: Fired using 105 mm Light Field Guns by the 1721 Ceremonial Battery, honoring the nation’s freedom and history.

  2. Arrival of Chief Guests

    • European Leaders: Antonio Costa (President of the European Council) and Ursula von der Leyen (President of the European Commission) will attend as the chief guests, reflecting India’s global diplomatic ties.

  3. Prime Minister’s Tribute

    • Time: Around 10:30 AM

    • Event: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the National War Memorial to lay a wreath and pay respects to fallen heroes. Afterwards, he will proceed to the saluting dais to witness the parade.

  4. Cultural Extravaganza: Unity in Diversity

    • Performers: About 100 artists will showcase India’s rich cultural heritage.

    • Theme: “Vividata Mein Ekta – Unity in Diversity”

    • Special Attraction: Four Mi-17 helicopters will shower flower petals in the Dhwaj Formation, adding grandeur and color to the parade.

  5. Military Parade Highlights

    • Operation Sindoor Flypast: Precision aerial display by Rafales, Su-30s, MiG-29s, and Jaguar fighters, commemorating India’s precision strikes in the recent Operation Sindoor.

    • Phased Battle Array Formation: Army units will march in battle-ready formation with reconnaissance, logistics, and personnel wearing battle gear—a first in Republic Day parades—demonstrating India’s modern military capability.

  6. European Union Contingent

    • Four flag bearers on three gypsies will carry:

      • EU Flag

      • EU Military Staff Flag

      • EU Naval Force Atalanta Flag

      • EU Naval Force Aspides Flag

    • Highlights India’s strong ties with the EU and global collaboration.

  7. Advanced Weaponry Showcase

    • Defense Systems: Akash Weapon System, ABHRA Medium Range SAM, and Drone Shakti Lorry.

    • Purpose: Demonstrate India’s air defense capabilities and forward operational readiness.

  8. Navy, Air Force & Coast Guard Displays

    • Indian Navy: 144 personnel with indigenous platforms like INS Vikrant, Nilgiri-class frigates, Kalvari-class submarines, and GSAT-7R satellite.

    • Indian Air Force: 144 personnel with a synchronized flypast in Spearhead Formation.

    • Indian Coast Guard: All-women contingent showcasing India’s maritime security and operational strength.

  9. Tableaux & Cultural Displays

    • Total Tableaux: 30 (17 from States/UTs + 13 from Ministries/Departments/Services)

    • Themes:

      • Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram

      • Samriddhi ka Mantra: Aatmanirbhar Bharat

    • Focus: Celebrate India’s history, cultural diversity, rapid progress, and growing self-reliance.

Who Hoists the Flag on Republic Day 2026?

The people of Kartavya Path have all their attention directed towards President Droupadi Murmu, who needs to perform the important task of raising the tricolor flag. Republic Day honors the Constitution through its ceremonies, which require the President to take on the manifesting role, while the Prime Minister fulfills the flag-raising duty on Independence Day. She already sees the tricolor flag, which stands at the top of the pole, because all she needs to do is pull the rope to make it rise, displaying India’s freedom and democracy to the world. This moment, which combines the National Anthem with a thunderous 21-gun salute, serves as the most powerful expression of patriotic theater, making all participants stop to watch.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 10:18 AM IST
