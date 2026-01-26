Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

More Than a Tradition: The Hidden Protocol Behind 26th January 2026, Republic Day’s Flag Ceremony

The Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath starts at 10:30 AM, and its organizers often refer to it as flag hoisting, but this description contains some inaccuracies. Most people use the phrase “hoist the tricolor” to describe both January 26 and August 15, yet official documents, together with the Constitution, follow different rules regarding flag procedures.

On Independence Day, the flag is raised from the bottom, symbolizing the beginning of the nation’s existence. On Republic Day, however, the tricolor remains secured to the pole until it is unfurled by the President. This ceremonial practice, established by the Constitution, honors the nation and reminds citizens that India already possesses full independence.

Historical events define every second, from the flag display to the first gun salute. The next time you watch, notice it: what seems like a simple tradition is actually a fascinating choreography of law, history, and ceremony.

Unfurling vs. Hoisting: Understanding the Difference

Date Term Procedure Symbolism 15 August Flag Hoisting Flag is raised from the ground up Marks the birth of a free nation 26 January Flag Unfurling Flag is already tied at the top; President pulls the rope to unfurl it Celebrates India’s Constitution and existing freedom

26 January 2026 Republic Day: Parade Schedule and Flag Unfurling Timing

President’s ceremonial route: Time is allotted for the convoy from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Rajpath.

10:25 AM: Arrival of the Prime Minister and chief guest.

10:30 AM: Flag unfurling by the President and singing of the National Anthem.

10:31 AM: 21-gun salute marking the formal start of the parade.

10:32 AM: Parade Commander receives permission to begin the march-past.

Reason for timing: Ensures clear skies for the flypast and optimal visibility for photography, videography, and live broadcasts worldwide.

26 January 1950: Honoring the Historic Moment of India’s Republic

The historical importance of Republic Day celebrations extends back to their original starting time. The Constitution of India became effective on 26 January 1950. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who served as India’s first President, took his oath of office at 10:24 AM. The tricolor flag was first raised at 10:30 AM, which marked India’s official announcement as a sovereign democratic republic. The flag unfurling, which takes place at 10:30 AM every Republic Day today, serves as a memorial to that significant event in Indian history. The timing of the event demonstrates how the nation developed from its beginnings to reach its current state and shows how the Constitution continues to be important.

(With Inputs From PTI)

