LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump Bollywood scandal Abhishek Sharma 26 January 2026 european union Colonel Sofiya Qureshi India trade deal donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Republic Day on 26 January combines history, ceremony, and precise timing. The President unfurls the flag at 10:30 AM, honoring 1950’s Constitution enactment, with parades, gun salutes, and flypast visibility planned.

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: January 26, 2026 09:40:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

More Than a Tradition: The Hidden Protocol Behind 26th January 2026, Republic Day’s Flag Ceremony

You Might Be Interested In

The Republic Day ceremony at Rajpath starts at 10:30 AM, and its organizers often refer to it as flag hoisting, but this description contains some inaccuracies. Most people use the phrase “hoist the tricolor” to describe both January 26 and August 15, yet official documents, together with the Constitution, follow different rules regarding flag procedures.

On Independence Day, the flag is raised from the bottom, symbolizing the beginning of the nation’s existence. On Republic Day, however, the tricolor remains secured to the pole until it is unfurled by the President. This ceremonial practice, established by the Constitution, honors the nation and reminds citizens that India already possesses full independence.

You Might Be Interested In

Historical events define every second, from the flag display to the first gun salute. The next time you watch, notice it: what seems like a simple tradition is actually a fascinating choreography of law, history, and ceremony.

Flag Unfurling Or Flag Hoisting? Here’s the Real Difference Between 26 January & 15 August

Unfurling vs. Hoisting: Understanding the Difference

Date Term Procedure Symbolism
15 August Flag Hoisting Flag is raised from the ground up Marks the birth of a free nation
26 January Flag Unfurling Flag is already tied at the top; President pulls the rope to unfurl it Celebrates India’s Constitution and existing freedom

26 January 2026 Republic Day: Parade Schedule and Flag Unfurling Timing

  • President’s ceremonial route: Time is allotted for the convoy from Rashtrapati Bhavan to Rajpath.

  • 10:25 AM: Arrival of the Prime Minister and chief guest.

  • 10:30 AM: Flag unfurling by the President and singing of the National Anthem.

  • 10:31 AM: 21-gun salute marking the formal start of the parade.

  • 10:32 AM: Parade Commander receives permission to begin the march-past.

  • Reason for timing: Ensures clear skies for the flypast and optimal visibility for photography, videography, and live broadcasts worldwide.

26 January 1950: Honoring the Historic Moment of India’s Republic

The historical importance of Republic Day celebrations extends back to their original starting time. The Constitution of India became effective on 26 January 1950. Dr. Rajendra Prasad, who served as India’s first President, took his oath of office at 10:24 AM. The tricolor flag was first raised at 10:30 AM, which marked India’s official announcement as a sovereign democratic republic. The flag unfurling, which takes place at 10:30 AM every Republic Day today, serves as a memorial to that significant event in Indian history. The timing of the event demonstrates how the nation developed from its beginnings to reach its current state and shows how the Constitution continues to be important.

(With Inputs From PTI)

Also Read: Google Gemini Guide: How To Create Unique Republic Day Images, Selfies, And

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 26 January 2026ceremonyflag unfurlinghome-hero-pos-7presidentprotocolRajpathRepublic Daytricolor

RELATED News

10,000 Kg Explosives Seized In Rajasthan Just Before Republic Day, Accused Suleman Khan Who Has A Criminal History Arrested

Happy Republic Day 2026: Patriotic Songs, Stunning Images And Heartfelt Messages To Share Pride Nationwide

Republic Day Parade 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How To Watch Live TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, Army Officer Who Became India’s Military Face During Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Conferred With Vishisht Sewa Medal

Banks Closed On 27 January Due To Nationwide Strike? Which Banks Are Likely To Be Affected And What Customers Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma Misses Yuvraj Singh’s Historic 12-Ball Fifty Record By A Whisker; Legendary Cricketer Shares Playful Comment On Social Media

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol’s Actioner Crosses Rs 150 Cr Globally, Set To Hit Rs 200 Cr On Republic Day

Who Is Alex Honnold? Defy Gravity on Taipei 101 — The Free-Solo Climb That Stunned the World | WATCH

WATCH Viral Video: New Zealand Cricketers Examine Abhishek Sharma’s Bat In IND vs NZ 3rd T20I, Fans Call It ‘Ricky Ponting’s Spring 2003 Bat Episode’

WATCH: Zohran Mamdani Shovels Snow Himself Amid Historic Winter Storm – Video Shows NYC Mayor Helping Stranded Vehicle

Stock Market Holiday: Is Dalal Street Open Today? BSE, NSE Closed for Republic Day 2026

India To Slash EU Car Tariffs From 110% To 40%, ‘Mother Of All Deals’ To Be Announced Soon – Report

Monster Winter Storm Cuts Power To Over 1 Million Across US, Cancels 10,000 Flights; Braces For Prolonged Cold And Infrastructure Threats

JD Vance, Peter Navarro Blocked India Trade Deal? What Ted Cruz’s Leaked Audio Reveals About Donald Trump’s Tariff Policy And Internal Feuds

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline
Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline
Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline
Happy Republic Day 2026: Why The Tricolor Is Hoisted at 10:30 AM On 26 January? Here’s The Protocol And the Full Parade Timeline

QUICK LINKS