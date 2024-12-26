When Manmohan Singh Reached Parliament In Wheelchair To Vote Against Modi Government’s Bill, PM Modi Praised Him

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh passed away at 92. Despite his illness, he attended Parliament in a wheelchair to vote on the Delhi Services Bill. PM Modi praised his dedication, saying it strengthened democracy. Singh's legacy includes significant economic reforms.

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh has died at the age of 92. He had been admitted to Delhi AIIMS on Thursday night. He breathed his last on the same night. So many important moments filled up the life of Dr. Singh, one of them being his last appearance in Parliament on August 7, 2023, when he came to the Parliament in a wheelchair despite his long-term illness for voting on the Delhi Services Bill.

PM Modi Praised Him In Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Dr. Manmohan Singh for his dedication and commitment. PM Modi said, “He knows that the government is going to win. Despite this, he came to the Parliament on a wheelchair and voted. I think this is an example of how conscious an MP is about his responsibility. This is such an inspiring scene. The question is not who he came to vote to give power to. I think he came to vote to give strength to democracy. Therefore, today I especially pray for his long life. I hope that he continues to guide us.”

PM Modi Mourns Loss of Former PM Manmohan Singh

India mourns the passing away of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji, one of its most distinguished leaders,” wrote PM Modi on X. “Rising from a humble background, he became a distinguished economist. He held various government positions, including Finance Minister, and left a strong mark on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also pragmatic.”

Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji and I interacted regularly when he was PM and I was the CM of Gujarat. We would have extensive deliberations on various subjects relating to governance. His wisdom and humility were always visible. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of… pic.twitter.com/kAOlbtyGVs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

PM Modi also gave a thought to their interactions on his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, saying “When Dr. Manmohan Singh ji was Prime Minister and I was CM of Gujarat, there always used to be regular communication between him and me, and we would discuss different issues related to governance issues. His wisdom and modesty were always visible there. My condolences in this hour of grief.”. We stand with the family and friends of Dr. Manmohan Singh ji and indeed with all his fans around the world. Om Shanti.”

Legacy Of Manmohan Singh

Dr. Manmohan Singh served as the Congress-led UPA government prime minister between 2004 and 2014. He had also been part of the PV Narasimha Rao-led central government in the capacity of Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, and during this term, he initiated significant financial reforms which changed the map of Indian economy. Dr. Singh was born in 1932 in an area which is now part of Pakistan. His journey from an unassuming background to the top of India’s politics is truly inspiring.

ALSO READ | Nation To Observe 7-Day National Mourning To Honour Manmohan Singh: Reports