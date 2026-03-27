A shocking incident unfolded in Indore where a dispute over a penthouse rental turned deadly inside a residential complex. Reports indicate that the conflict started as residents complained about having a penthouse rented via an online site due to security issues and nocturnal visitors. It further escalated tension when some of the residents purportedly cut off the power supply to the penthouse leading to a heated fight between the family of the owner and other occupants.

Who Are Kuldeep Chaudhary And Mohnish Chaudhary? Father-Son Duo Who Owned The Penthouse Behind Techie Run-Over Case In Indore

The situation became out of hand as the argument intensified. Kuldeep Chaudhary who owns the penthouse is reported to have made a call to his son, Mohnish Chaudhary in the middle of the fight. The son, soon after arriving at the scene in a car, was allegedly driving into a crowd of residents that were in the premises of the society. A woman software engineer that was identified as Shampa Pathak was critically injured after being struck in the frenzy and another woman who was a caretaker was also wounded. The victim was taken to a hospital which was nearby but died later due to her injuries.

Shampa Pathak, woman software engineer killed

The whole event happened in the middle of the night in the parking lot of the residential complex on the CCTV cameras and later leaked into the Internet, bringing a furor. A murder case has been registered and the accused arrested by the police and further investigations are being done to ascertain the order of events and the motive. The case has brought out grave issues on the increasing conflict in residential societies, and the dangers of the abuses of residential homes by renting them on a short term basis.

Also Read: Indore Horror Caught On CCTV: Software Engineer, Mother Of Two Die After Man Rams Car Into Group Of Residents Over Penthouse Dispute