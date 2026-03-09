LIVE TV
Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal's Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi's Murder

Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal’s Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi’s Murder

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals near the Bongaon border in North 24 Parganas for their alleged involvement in the murder of Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi.

Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal's Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi's Murder (Picture Credits: X)
Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal's Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi's Murder (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 9, 2026 01:58:20 IST

Who Are Rahul Alias Faisal Karim Masud And Alamgir Hossain? Two Bangladeshi Suspects Arrested In West Bengal’s Bongaon Over Sharif Osman Hadi’s Murder

The Special Task Force (STF) of the West Bengal Police has arrested two Bangladeshi nationals near the Bongaon border in North 24 Parganas for their alleged involvement in the murder of Bangladeshi activist Sharif Osman Hadi.

Officials said the accused had illegally entered India after committing serious crimes in Bangladesh and were attempting to return to their country.

Rahul Alias Faisal Karum Masud And Alamgir Hossain

The arrested individuals have been identified as Rahul alias Faisal Karum Masud (37) from Patuakhali, Bangladesh, and Alamgir Hossain (34) from Dhaka. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, STF personnel conducted a raid in the Bongaon border area during the intervening night of March 7 and 8 and intercepted the two suspects.

During initial questioning, the duo allegedly admitted to their role in the killing of Sharif Osman Hadi in Bangladesh. Investigators said the accused had entered India illegally through the Meghalaya border and moved across multiple locations before reaching Bongaon, where they were planning to cross back into Bangladesh when an opportunity arose.

Police have registered a case and produced the accused before a court, which remanded them to police custody. Further investigation is underway.

First published on: Mar 9, 2026 1:58 AM IST
