Who Is Abhishek Singhvi? Congress MP Under Spotlight Over ‘Bundle Of Currency Notes’ In Rajya Sabha

Abhishek Singhvi, a prominent Congress MP, found himself at the center of a political storm when a “bundle of currency notes” was discovered in his assigned seat in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar made the announcement, revealing that an anti-sabotage team found the bundle, which reportedly contained 100 ₹500 notes, although the authenticity of the currency remains under investigation.

Singhvi, who has represented Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha for years, quickly addressed the controversy. In a statement, he clarified that he had only spent a brief time in the Rajya Sabha on the day of the discovery. “Yesterday, I reached inside the House at 12.57 pm, stayed till 1 pm, and then spent 30 minutes in the canteen with Ayodhya Prasad before leaving. My stay was a mere three and a half minutes in the House,” Singhvi said, adding, “I find it bizarre that politics is being dragged into an issue like this.”

The incident has drawn sharp political reactions. Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge criticized the premature naming of Singhvi before the completion of the investigation. Kharge questioned whether the Congress MP should have been identified when the matter was still under review.

Who is Abhishek Singhvi?

Abhishek Singhvi is a well-known figure in Indian politics and law. Representing Rajasthan in the Rajya Sabha, Singhvi has made a name for himself as a distinguished jurist, media figure, and commentator. At the young age of 34, he was designated as a Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court, making him the youngest to hold that title at the time. Singhvi went on to become the Additional Solicitor General of India at 37 and later served as the Vice President of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

A prominent Congress spokesperson until 2012, Singhvi resigned from his position as Chairperson of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Law and Justice following allegations of personal misconduct. Despite this, he has continued to be an influential figure in Indian politics, representing his party on various platforms.

Singhvi’s public life and contributions to law and politics have been significant, but the recent controversy surrounding the currency notes found in Rajya Sabha has put his reputation under scrutiny once again. As investigations continue, many are watching to see how the situation unfolds and whether the political storm will have any long-term implications for the Congress MP.

The discovery of the currency notes in Rajya Sabha has created waves in Indian politics, with Abhishek Singhvi at the heart of the controversy. The investigation is still ongoing, and Singhvi has denied any wrongdoing. While the political debate continues, the truth behind the incident will likely come to light in the coming weeks.

