Home > India > Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Adil Ahmad Rather, a doctor, allegedly aided by Muzammil Shakeel, is linked to explosives and arms recovery in Faridabad, exposing terror networks recruiting trusted professionals and prompting urgent investigations.

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: November 10, 2025 13:02:15 IST

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather?

So, we bring in front of you the man who is making headlines right now. Meet Adil Ahmad Rather, a doctor whose CV screamed credibility, but whose actions sent chills down spines.

Adil Ahmad Rather, professionally hidden in a white doctor robe, was a senior resident at GMC Anantnag until October 2024, who stunned everyone when CCTV footage revealed him sticking posters supporting the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed in Srinagar on October 27.

Yes, a doctor, and surprisingly not a militant, caught on camera fueling terror propaganda! Just nine days later, authorities nabbed him from a hospital in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, leaving everyone asking, how did a medical professional get entangled in this?

The plot thickened and heightened when police raided GMC Anantnag and discovered an AK-47 and ammunition hidden in his locker.

Adil Ahmad is now charged under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Rather’s story reads like a thriller, proving that terror networks may even be recruiting the most unexpected people. It’s shocking, it’s real, and it’s happening closer than we think!

Shocking Twist After Adil Ahmad Rather Caught: Terror Networks Infiltrate Medical Professionals

Here comes the surprise companion of this outrageous terror scheme, Muzammil Shakeel. Muzammil was a physician from Pulwama, working at Al-Falah Hospital in Faridabad, seemingly just like any other medical practitioner in the city. But beneath the white coat lay a darker story. He allegedly joined forces with Adil Ahmad Rather to store explosives and weapons in the hospital, effectively turning it into a hideout.

The police acted swiftly, and following the massive recovery in Faridabad, Muzammil was immediately arrested. His involvement adds another twist to this disturbing tale, proving that even the most unsuspecting professions can be infiltrated by terror networks.

Big Breaking About Adil Ahmad Rather: Major Terror Plot Uncovered In Faridabad

  • Haryana’s Faridabad saw a shocking explosives recovery just days after a Kashmiri doctor’s arrest.
  • Authorities recovered 350 kg of ammonium nitrate, assault rifles, ammunition, and timers.
  • Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta confirmed the recovery followed information provided by Adil Ahmad Rather.

Implications And Investigation In Adil Ahmad Case

The Faridabad explosives retrieval has caused ripples across security agencies, revealing a chilling fact: terror networks might be increasingly recruiting highly educated professionals, including those in positions of trust such as doctors. The involvement of medical professionals underscores the urgency of reviewing recruitment strategies and internal vigilance.

Authorities are now carefully investigating how it was possible to transport and store such a large quantity of explosives and arms so close to the national capital without being detected. The case highlights weaknesses in surveillance, the complexity of terrorist operations, and the pressing need for stricter security measures around sensitive locations.

(With Inputs From NewsX Reporters And Releases)

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 1:02 PM IST
Who Is Adil Ahmad Rather? J&K Doctor Arrested Over Suspected Terror Links In Shocking Faridabad Explosives Plot

QUICK LINKS