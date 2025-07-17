Who Is Dr Kamna Shukla? All You Need To Know About Dentist And Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s Wife

In a landmark accomplishment, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla has achieved become the first Indian to live abroad the International Space Station. He has now returned to the earth after the 18-day Axiom-4 mission and met his parents Shambhu Dayal Shukla (father), Asha Shukla (mother), wife Dr Kamna Shukla, and six-year-old son Kiash Shukla. Shubhanshu’s wife Kamna has been a strong pillar of support for him throughout this journey. Kamna works as a dentist and has known Shubhanshu since school. In an interview with the Times of India, Kamna said, “We’ve studied together since Class 3. We’ve been best friends. I’ve known him as Gunjan, as Shubhanshu—the shy guy in our classroom—who’s now inspiring so many people.” Kamna and Shubhanshu tied the knot in 2009. They attended the City Montessori School in Aliganj, Lucknow.

“Filled me with immense pride….”

Kamna is also proud of the fact there has been a transformation in Shubhanshu’s personality. The Lucknow based doctor told PTI that seeing Shubhanshu interact so confidently and joyfully with students from space filled her with immense pride and happiness. According to Kamna, Shubhanshu’s remarkable transformation from a shy young man into a dynamic and charismatic individual capable of inspiring countless young minds is incredibly moving.

Shubhanshu’s emotional note for his wife

Shubhanshu’s loving note for his wife before he had left for the Axiom-4 mission is a testimony to the strong bond they share with each other. Sharing an Instagram post before leaving the planet early morning of 25 June, the Group Captain had thanked everyone who has been involved in this (Axiom-4) mission for their support and also to all the people back home for their blessings and love. Shubhanshu wrote a special thanks to Kamna for being a wonderful partner and added that without her, none of this was possible but more importantly none of this would have mattered.

