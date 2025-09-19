Who Is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary? Congress’ Students Wing NSUI’s President Candidate Is First Woman In 17 Years To Fight In DUSU Election 2025

Congress students wing, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) has also nominated Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, a 23-year-old postgraduate student of Buddhist Studies as its presidential candidate during the 2025-26 elections of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU).

She is the first female after 17 years to vie against the highest position.

Who is Joslyn Nandita Choudhary?

Choudhary, the son of a farmer family of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is currently a student of the Delhi University since 2019. Her student-centred agenda is based on a lack of hostels, a need to have more reading areas, cleaner washrooms, the safety of campuses, and a policy of 12 days of menstrual leave.

She has also expressed issues with the four-year undergraduate programme, which she claims has strained classrooms as well as hostels.

Choudhary has committed to increase the inclusivity, affordability, and student accommodating policies in campus. Her points of interest are to increase the safety of women in the country, empower the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH), and advance infrastructure in the university.

#DusuElections2025 | NSUI President candidate Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, “This year, fellow DUSU presidential candidates, I have visited Hansraj College and Kirori Mal College. On every EVM, Aryan Mann’s name has been marked with blue ink in several places. Many teachers are… pic.twitter.com/fDTFLJQeYQ — United News of India (@uniindianews) September 18, 2025

She has emphasised that she is against the use of money and muscle power, saying that any vote in favour of a woman candidate is itself a defeat of muscle power.

DUSU elections 2025 saw a turnout of 39.45 per cent, in which over 1.55 lakh students turned up to vote on Thursday, September 18. Polling was conducted in 195 booths of 52 centres in two sessions (day scholars and evening college students).

Candidates to the post of president include Aryan Maan of the BJP-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the joint candidate Anjali of the SFI-AISA alliance and the NSUI candidate.

Was Joslyn Nandita Choudhary earlier called Jeetu Chaudhary?

The sources claim that Joslin was originally called Jeetu Chaudhary, but changed her name to Joslin Nandita. Joslin Chaudhary graduated from DPS School in Jaipur.

Her mother is referred to as Baby Devi in her Class 12 marksheet. They are saying that she had converted to Christianity, and this is the reason why she altered her name. Nonetheless, religious conversion is yet to be proven consciously. It can only be answered by Joslin herself on the real truth about the conversion.

Joslin still has her previous name, Jeetu, inscribed in all of her educational certificates. That is why the debate on her name change is boiling up in the ABVP camp.

In the political circles of Delhi, on the other hand, they are asking how Joslin, a hitherto inactive politician, got the ticket, when there are others such as Umanshi Lamba and Gopal Chaudhary who have long been stakeholders in the president post.

