Who Is Laljit Singh Bhullar? Former AAP Minister Gets Arrested Amid Warehouse Suicide Controversy Of PWC Officer

Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested: AAP MLA and former Punjab transport minister Laljit Singh Bhullar was arrested at Mandi Gobindgarh in the Fatehgarh Sahib district on Monday afternoon.

Laljit Singh Bhullar Arrested

Before being arrested, Bhullar issued a statement denying the speculations that he was evading the police. He said: all my life has been directed by the welfare of the people and by the way of truth, and that the reports of my absconding were not at all true.

Claiming that he has never fled the truth, Bhullar said that he has full confidence in the law of the land and total trust in the justice system. I have not flown anywhere, I am in my Punjab. I believe in the truth and justice, so I am myself yielding with the help of the Mandi Gobindgarh.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, also contributed to the development of the situation through social media, and he tweeted that to him, the whole of Punjab is a family.

An impartial probe has seen Bhullar resigning on Saturday from the Bhagwant Mann-led cabinet, but Bhullar has rejected the claims as being unfounded.

Who is Laljit Singh Bhullar?

Laljit Singh Bhullar is a Punjabi Indian politician and a leader of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He is the representative of Patti in the Punjab Legislative Assembly. Bhullar is now the Transport Minister of the Punjab government, which is headed by Bhagwant Mann.

He is a grassroots connect known to have participated in local politics and issues related to agriculture. Having joined AAP, he has been instrumental in making the party strong in the region and is regarded as a power figure in Punjab politics.

Bhullar, his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, and personal assistant Dilbag Singh were registered in the FIR filed in the Punjab Police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against abetment of suicide and criminal intimidation.

Laljit Singh Bhullar in legal trouble amid suicide controversy

The suicide of a high government official in Punjab has rocked the state. On Friday, the district manager of Punjab Warehousing Corporation (PWC), Gagandeep Singh Randhawa, committed suicide by taking a poisonous dose but not before releasing a video tape in which he implicated Punjab minister Laljit Singh Bhullar.

Randhawa had on Saturday reportedly drunk poison after accusing Bhullar and his associates of incessant harassment on a tender of a warehouse.

On the flight to his death, Randhawa is said to have recorded a video in Punjabi saying that your friend has eaten Celphos in the fear of minister Laljit Bhullar. I will not survive now.” Later CCTV shots also allegedly showed him using the drug.

In the FIR, Randhawa wife, Upinder Kaur made serious allegations, she claimed that her husband was constantly pressured by Bhullar to pull out a tender.

Denying an opportunity to have a post-mortem or cremation, Upinder Kaur on Monday gave a deadline of 24 hours to arrest and said she would go to the streets with her children unless something was done.

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