From Piggy Banks To Cash And Gold, Kashmiris Donate For War-Hit Iran, Internet Gets Furious, ‘Take Them To Iran, They Will Fight For You’

KASHMIRIS DONATE FOR IRAN: As the conflict in West Asia dragged into its fourth week, people in Kashmir especially those in Shia-majority areas, started pitching in to help folks in Iran hit by the war.

Kashmiris Step Up For Iran

In places like Budgam and Baramulla, you’d see neighbours going door to door after Eid-ul-Fitr, gathering whatever support they could. It wasn’t just cash, either. People handed over gold and silver jewelry, copper utensils, even livestock. The idea was simple: give what you can.

The Iranian Embassy in India noticed. They posted photos and videos online, publicly thanking people in Kashmir for their generosity and calling out the warmth and humanity of Indians who stepped up to help rebuild.

“With hearts full of gratitude, we sincerely thank the kind people of Kashmir for standing with the people of Iran through their humanitarian support and heartfelt solidarity; this kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you, India,” the embassy posted on X.

A respected sister from Kashmir, donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband who passed away 28 years ago with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran.

Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never… pic.twitter.com/0zFcJwGhj0 — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 22, 2026

Hindus, are we not feeding snakes 🐍 ? Kashmiri traitors are collecting funds from their homes to finance Iran’s attacks on Israel. During Operation Sindoor, they didn’t collect funds to strike Pakistan, nor did they chant “Pakistan murdabad.” Are we not nurturing snakes in… pic.twitter.com/Ls9n8iErxj — Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) March 23, 2026

According to PTI, the campaign saw the participation of people of every segment of society such as men, women, and children.

There are numerous instances of women who contributed to the cause by giving away their personal jewellery and treasured household objects, which demonstrates how much they were emotionally attached to the cause. One of the widows of Kashmir donated a gold reminder that she had been keeping a memory of her late husband over 28 years.

Aijaz Ahmad, a local resident of Rainawari, Srinagar area, when interviewed by the news agency PTI added, that there has been massive destruction brought about by this unlawful war against the people of Iran by Israel and its allies.

How did the Internet react?

Interestingly, this is when donations began flooding in, almost one week after the Iranian embassy in India shared the bank account information in social media to help the war-ridden nation.

The contributions that are gathered would be directed to the official relief organisations, such as the Iranian Embassy so that they can reach the needy, according to the officials.

The history of cultural, economic, and diplomatic relations between India and Iran is long and the relations are fortified through the years as India and Iran collaborate in various fields like trade, power supply and regional development.

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