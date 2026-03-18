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Home > India News > Who Is Matthew Van Dyke? ‘CIA Mercenary’ Arrested By NIA With 6 Ukrainians – Drone Training, Terror Links, Myanmar Route Revealed

Who Is Matthew Van Dyke? ‘CIA Mercenary’ Arrested By NIA With 6 Ukrainians – Drone Training, Terror Links, Myanmar Route Revealed

A Delhi court has granted 11-day NIA custody of US citizen Matthew Van Dyke and six Ukrainians in a terror-linked case. The group is accused of illegally entering Myanmar via India and training with armed insurgent groups.

Who is Matthew Van Dyke? US citizen among 7 held by NIA for Myanmar terror training, illegal entry, drone warfare links. Photos: X.
Who is Matthew Van Dyke? US citizen among 7 held by NIA for Myanmar terror training, illegal entry, drone warfare links. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: March 18, 2026 09:46:13 IST

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Who Is Matthew Van Dyke? ‘CIA Mercenary’ Arrested By NIA With 6 Ukrainians – Drone Training, Terror Links, Myanmar Route Revealed

Who is Matthew Van Dyke? A Delhi court on Monday granted 11-day custody to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for six Ukrainian nationals and one US citizen, Matthew Aaron Van Dyke, arrested for allegedly entering Myanmar illegally via India and establishing links with ethnic armed groups.

The accused were produced before the Special NIA Court at Patiala House, which remanded them to agency custody until March 27.

NIA Arrests Matthew Van Dyke And Six  Ukrainians

The NIA carried out coordinated arrests across the country, detaining three Ukrainian nationals from Delhi, three from Lucknow, and one US citizen from Kolkata.

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The six Ukrainians were apprehended at Delhi and Lucknow airports as part of an operation conducted on March 13. Simultaneously, US national Matthew Aaron Van Dyke was arrested from Kolkata airport.

According to the agency, it is also searching for eight more Ukrainian nationals believed to be part of the same network. In total, 15 individuals are suspected to have entered India illegally on tourist visas.

NIA Charges  Matthew Dyke, Ukrainian Nationals Under Anti-Terror Law

The NIA has registered a case under Section 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The provision deals with conspiracy, advocacy, abetment, or incitement to commit a terrorist act.

The accused have been identified as Hurba Petro, Slyviak Taras, Ivan Sukmanovskyi, Stefaniv Marian, Honcharuk Maksim, Kaminskyi Viktor, and Matthew Aaron Van Dyke.

The agency alleged that the group was in direct contact with individuals carrying AK-47 rifles and had abetted terrorist activities.

How Matthew Dyke Illegaly Entred Into Myanmar 

According to the NIA’s submission before the court, the accused entered India on tourist visas on separate dates and travelled to Guwahati before moving to Mizoram.

“They travelled to Mizoram without the requisite documents, Restricted Area Permit (RAP)/Protected Area Permit (PAP), and entered Myanmar illegally. They were to collect pre-scheduled training for Myanmar-based ethnic armed groups (EAGs),” the agency told the court.

According to reports, the agency further stated that these ethnic armed groups are known to support terror organisations and gangs operating in India.

The accused allegedly engaged in training activities related to drone warfare, including operations, assembly, and jamming technologies, aimed at targeting the Myanmar Junta.

Permit Violations in Northeast Travel

Investigators said the group travelled to Mizoram without obtaining the mandatory Restricted Area Permit (RAP), which is required for foreign nationals visiting sensitive regions.

Under existing regulations, Indian citizens require an Inner-Line Permit (ILP) to enter most northeastern states, while foreigners must obtain either a RAP or Protected Area Permit (PAP).

After reaching Mizoram, the group allegedly crossed into Myanmar illegally.

Matthew Dyke Had Terror Support and Drone Plans

The NIA, in its FIR, alleged that the accused had established contact with ethnic armed groups linked to insurgent organisations in India’s Northeast.

The agency, according to reports, claimed the group planned to supply weapons, train militants, and deploy drones imported from Europe to support training camps in Myanmar.

The focus of these activities included drone warfare, operations, assembly, and jamming technology.

Who is Matthew Aaron Dyke?

Among those arrested, Matthew Aaron Van Dyke is considered the most prominent figure.

An American media personality,  Matthew Van Dyke is known for multiple roles, including as a mercenary, international security analyst, combat veteran, documentary filmmaker, and founder of Sons of Liberty International (SOLI).

He first gained prominence during the 2011 Libyan Civil War, where he joined rebel forces fighting against Muammar Gaddafi as part of the National Liberation Army.

Van Dyke has since been involved in several conflict zones. He fought against ISIS in Iraq, supported uprisings in Syria, and joined Ukrainian forces during the Russian invasion beginning in 2022.

He has also conducted training programmes for Ukrainian civilians and military personnel in cities such as Lviv and Kyiv, and has introduced innovations including counter-drone technologies for use in Ukraine.

Also Read: India Condemns ‘Cowardly, Unconscionable’ Pakistan Attack In Kabul, Calls Hospital Bombing A ‘Heinous Assault On Humanity

First published on: Mar 18, 2026 9:46 AM IST
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Tags: ciahome-hero-pos-6Matthew Van DykemercenarymyanmarniaNorth EastukraineusUS citizen

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Who Is Matthew Van Dyke? ‘CIA Mercenary’ Arrested By NIA With 6 Ukrainians – Drone Training, Terror Links, Myanmar Route Revealed

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Who Is Matthew Van Dyke? ‘CIA Mercenary’ Arrested By NIA With 6 Ukrainians – Drone Training, Terror Links, Myanmar Route Revealed
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Who Is Matthew Van Dyke? ‘CIA Mercenary’ Arrested By NIA With 6 Ukrainians – Drone Training, Terror Links, Myanmar Route Revealed
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