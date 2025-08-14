Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad

MLA Pooja Pal has been expelled by the Samajwadi Party (SP), for the alleged anti-party activities. SP expelled Mrs Pal hours after she praised the UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath for bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. While speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly during a 24-hour marathon discussion on ‘Vision Document 2047’, MLA Pooja Pal said: “Everyone knows who murdered my husband (Raju). I want to thank the Chief Minister for bringing me justice and hearing me when nobody else did.”

She added that the Chief Minister gave justice to many other women like her in Prayagraj by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. Today, Pooja Pal had said that, the entire state looks at him with trust.

#WATCH | Lucknow, UP | Addressing during the 24-hour marathon discussion on ‘Vision Document 2047’ in the UP Assembly, Samajwadi Party MLA Pooja Pal says, “… Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave justice to many women like me by bringing in policies such as zero tolerance that… pic.twitter.com/fN0Agp2nka — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

According to a News 18 report, Pooja Pal hails from the Katghar locality of Prayagraj and was born in a poor family. Her father earned a living repairing punctured tyres. Pooja took on small jobs alongside her studies—working in offices, hospitals, and cleaning homes to help support the household. She met late Raju Pal, rising personality in the Bahujan Samaj Party, while working at a hospital. Their friendship blossomed into love, and on January 16, 2005, the couple tied the nuptial knot.

What did SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Pooja Pal of?

In a letter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Pooja Pal of anti-party activities, which harmed the party. The letter is in Hindi and its English translation reads, “The action taken by you is against the party and a serious breach of discipline. Hence, you are being expelled from the Samajwadi Party with immediate effect. Additionally, you will be removed from the party’s other posts and you will not take party in any event/meetings of the party, nor you will be invited,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party expels its MLA Pooja Pal for anti-party activities and indiscipline. https://t.co/cnE7hzb0Pe pic.twitter.com/oSSTgT9W1g — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2025

How was Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and Pooja Pal’s husband Raju Pal killed?

Raju Pal, the then Bahujan Samaj Party MLA was shot dead in January 2005, just nine days after marrying Pooja Pal. Raju Pal had defeated Ahmed’s brother, Ashraf Ahmed, in a by-election in Allahabad West constituency. Ahmed and Ashraf were later convicted in a separate case and were killed in April 2023 while in police custody.

Also read: Bihar SIR Row: ECI Directed By Supreme Court To Publish List Of Deleted Voters