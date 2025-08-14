LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news Alaska meeting us news john cena IMDB user-created list China news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad

Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad

MLA Pooja Pal has been expelled by the Samajwadi Party (SP), for the alleged anti-party activities. SP expelled Mrs Pal hours after she praised the UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath for bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed.

MLA Pooja Pal (Photo Credit- @PoojaPal1816311)
MLA Pooja Pal (Photo Credit- @PoojaPal1816311)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 14, 2025 18:33:01 IST

MLA Pooja Pal has been expelled by the Samajwadi Party (SP), for the alleged anti-party activities. SP expelled Mrs Pal hours after she praised the UP’s CM Yogi Adityanath for bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. While speaking in the Uttar Pradesh assembly during a 24-hour marathon discussion on ‘Vision Document 2047’, MLA Pooja Pal said: “Everyone knows who murdered my husband (Raju). I want to thank the Chief Minister for bringing me justice and hearing me when nobody else did.” 

She added that the Chief Minister gave justice to many other women like her in Prayagraj by bringing in policies like zero tolerance that led to the killing of criminals like Atiq Ahmed. Today, Pooja Pal had said that, the entire state looks at him with trust. 

According to a News 18 report, Pooja Pal hails from the Katghar locality of Prayagraj and was born in a poor family. Her father earned a living repairing punctured tyres. Pooja took on small jobs alongside her studies—working in offices, hospitals, and cleaning homes to help support the household. She met late Raju Pal, rising personality in the Bahujan Samaj Party, while working at a hospital. Their friendship blossomed into love, and on January 16, 2005, the couple tied the nuptial knot. 

What did SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Pooja Pal of?

In a letter, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused Pooja Pal of anti-party activities, which harmed the party. The letter is in Hindi and its English translation reads, “The action taken by you is against the party and a serious breach of discipline. Hence, you are being expelled from the Samajwadi Party with immediate effect. Additionally, you will be removed from the party’s other posts and you will not take party in any event/meetings of the party, nor you will be invited,” he added.

How was Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and Pooja Pal’s husband Raju Pal killed?

Raju Pal, the then Bahujan Samaj Party MLA was shot dead in January 2005, just nine days after marrying Pooja Pal. Raju Pal had defeated Ahmed’s brother, Ashraf Ahmed, in a by-election in Allahabad West constituency. Ahmed and Ashraf were later convicted in a separate case and were killed in April 2023 while in police custody.

Also read: Bihar SIR Row: ECI Directed By Supreme Court To Publish List Of Deleted Voters

Tags: MLA Pooja PalMLA Pooja Pal expelledMLA Pooja Pal news

RELATED News

India Rules Out De-Dollarisation in BRICS, Emphasises Local Currency Trade
46 Dead, 100 injured as Cloudburst Devastates J&K’s Chositi on Machail Mata Pilgrimage Route
‘It Was Always The Temple’s Information Centre’…: Whistleblower’s New Disclosure In Dharmasthala Mass Burial Case
India Protests Violence Against Nationals with Irish Authorities, Issues Safety Advisory
What Is The Warning Given To Air India By DGCA For The Pilot Duty Violations?

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Hints At Putin-Zelenskyy Meet In Alaska – Could Peace In Ukraine Finally Be Possible?
Mohit Suri Reveals How ‘Saiyaara’ Shook The Industry – And Why Many Actors Lost Sleep Over Its Unexpected Success
Barack Obama Personally Reaches Out To Zohran Mamdani After NYC Primary Win – Here Is What He Told Him
NewJeans Vs. ADOR Drama Continues! Mediation Fails, What’s Next?
Global Battle Against Dog Bites: From Bhutan’s Sterilisation Milestone to Cambodia’s Mass Vaccination Drive
Amid Trump Tariffs, What Do PPI Numbers Reveal About US Inflation?
A Final Symphony Of Destruction: Megadeth Announces Farewell Album And Tour
Why Did Taylor Swift’s Podcast Suddenly Go Dark? ‘New Heights’ Finally Speaks On The Shocking Livestream Blackout
Why Is the Timber Rattlesnake Considered The Most Dangerous Snake In Tennessee?
Daily Horoscope For August 15, 2025: Only You Can Make It Or Break It Today
Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad
Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad
Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad
Who Is MLA Pooja Pal? SP Has Expelled Her After She Praised UP CM For Action Against Atiq Ahmad

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?