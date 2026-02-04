LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk ghaziabad Election commision bjp lewis hamilton instagram ban asim munir Antropic Ai elon musk
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

Tempers flared in the Parliament complex after the Lok Sabha session as Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu exchanged sharp words.

Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rahul Gandhi on the left (IMAGE: X)
Ravneet Singh Bittu and Rahul Gandhi on the left (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: February 4, 2026 14:47:42 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

Things got heated in Parliament on Wednesday, February 4, after the Lok Sabha session wrapped up. Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu ran into each other in the complex, and the whole thing quickly turned into a shouting match.

Rahul Gandhi’s face-off with Ravneet Singh Bittu

Earlier, a bunch of opposition MPs had gathered near the Makar Dwar, protesting before the day’s proceedings. Bittu walked past them and tossed out a jab: “Ye Kargil ki jung jeet ke aaye hain”, basically mocking them, like they thought they’d just won a war.

Gandhi didn’t let it slide. He called Bittu a “traitor friend,” saying, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face.” Then, almost playfully, Gandhi held out his hand for a shake and said, “Hello, brother. My traitor friend. Don’t worry, you’ll come back to Congress.”

You Might Be Interested In

Bittu wasn’t having any of it. He refused the handshake and shot back, accusing Congress of betraying the country. You could hear the words “desh ke dushman”, enemies of the nation, thrown in there.

The two kept trading barbs for a bit before moving on.

This all happened against the backdrop of eight opposition MPs getting suspended that day for tossing papers at the Chair and breaking House rules during the Budget session.

The suspended MPs include Congress leaders Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, Dean Kuriakose, and CPM’s S Venkatesan.

Who is Ravneet Singh Bittu?

Ravneet Singh Bittu is the sitting Minister of state of Railways of the state of Punjab in BJP. He was momentarily appointed as the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha in 2021.

On March 6, 2024, just before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he left the party and took up BJP membership.

He is serving as the Minister of State of Railways and as the Minister of State of Food Processing Industries of the Third Modi ministry. 

He is serving as an MP since August 2024 as a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party of the Rajya Sabha representing Rajasthan. He was elected to the lower house of Parliament of India, Lok Sabha, from Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019 Indian general elections and before that, from Anandpur Sahib.

He is a grandson of the previous Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh[4][5]. he was the leader of the Indian National Congress in Lok Sabha between 11 March 2021 and 18 July 2021.

In January 2021, he was attacked at the Singhu border, in a Jan Sansad program,[7][8] and appointed as the party whip in Lok Sabha.

Ravneet was briefly made the leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha in March 2021 when the incumbent Congress Lok Sabha leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was otherwise occupied in the 2021 West Bengal election campaigns.

He was also threatened with a bomb in 2023 on a WhatsApp call. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on March 24, 2024.

ALSO READ: ‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 2:47 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-13latest india newsrahul gandhiRavneet Singh Bittu

RELATED News

Metro Station Shocker: Trans Woman Spits Gutkha On Girl After She Refuses To Give Money, Says ‘Kinnar Ki Baddua Lagegi’; Later Forces Her To Delete Recording | Video Goes VIRAL

‘Election Commission Is WhatsApp Commission’: In Supreme Court, Mamata Banerjee Makes Big Allegations Against EC, Asks Why No SIR In Assam

IIT Bombay Shocker: 21-Year-Old Student Commits Suicide After Jumping From Hostel Terrace, Police Begin Investigation

‘Entire Nation Is Watching’: India’s First Bullet Train Gets Major Boost With Second Tunnel Breakthrough in One Month — Check Route Launch Timeline and Stations

‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

LATEST NEWS

Ghaziabad’s Sister Trio Suicide Over Korean Game Obsession: Girls’ Father Had Two Wives; Only One Sister Wanted To Jump, While Others…What We Know So Far

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

‘Dhoop Mein Kaala…’: Bigg Boss Ex- Contestant Sapna Choudhary Explodes on Nigerian Rapper Yung Sammy on The 50, Faces Racism Backlash for Remark- Watch

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarterfinal: Matches, Teams, Venues, Timings & All You Need To Know

UP BEd JEE 2026 Notification Out, How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Key Details Step-By-Step Guide Here

Redmi Note 15 Pro Series Goes Live On Sale: Get Introductory Bank Discounts, Easy No Cost EMI—Check Price And Features

Alina Amir Viral Leaked MMS: Another Famous Pakistani TikToker Breaks Silence On Obscene Video, Says ‘The Video Is…’

‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

JEE Mains 2026: Answer Key Released At jeemain.nta.nic.in Steps To Download And How To Raise Objections Step-By-Step Guide Here

Bengaluru Commuters Alert! Namma Metro Fare Hike Likely Again As BMRCL Moves Fresh Proposal A Year After Last Increase | Check Details Inside

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch
Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch
Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch
Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu? BJP Leader, Who Once Joined Congress Briefly, Gets Dubbed ‘Traitor Friend’ By Rahul Gandhi, Verbal Exchange Soon Turns Into War Of Words | Watch

QUICK LINKS