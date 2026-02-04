LIVE TV
Home > India > 'Traitor' Vs 'Desh Ke Dushman': Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu's Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

'Traitor' Vs 'Desh Ke Dushman': Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu's Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

Tempers flared outside Parliament during the fourth day of the Lok Sabha Budget Session as Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu traded sharp barbs. The LoP called Bittu a “traitor” over his switch from Congress to BJP, triggering a heated exchange at Makar Dwar. Bittu hit back, branding Rahul Gandhi an “enemy of the state."

Rahul Gandhi calls Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu a "traitor" outside Parliament. Photo: ANI.
Rahul Gandhi calls Union MoS Ravneet Singh Bittu a “traitor” outside Parliament. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 4, 2026 13:27:09 IST

‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

During the fourth day of the Lok Sabha budget session, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, exchanged sharp words outside the parliament, with the Lok Sabha LoP calling Bittu a “traitor.”

Rahul Gandhi referred to Ravneet Bittu as a “traitor” as he passed by the protesting Congress MPs at Makar Dwar of the Parliament. Rahul Gandhi’s “traitor” jibe came as Raveent Bittu quit Congress and switched to the BJP in 2024.

What Rahul Gandhi Told Ravneet Singh Bittu

Gandhi said, “Here is a traitor walking right by. Look at the face.” The Congress leader offered to shake his hands, saying, “Hello, brother, my traitor friend. Don’t worry, you will come back (to Congress).”

The Union MoS refused to shake hands and called Rahul, “Desh ke dushman (enemy of the state)”.
The exchange of words began when Ravneet Bittu commented on the protesting MPs, saying, “They are sitting as if they won a war.”

Earlier today, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon amid heavy sloganeering by Opposition members over the suspension of eight Opposition MPs a day earlier during the Budget Session.

The suspended opposition MPs were seen protesting outside Parliament, holding posters reading “PM is compromised.” LoP Rahul Gandhi had alleged the same while speaking to the media on the India-US trade agreement.

Who Is Ravneet Singh Bittu?

Bittu is among the Congress leaders, including  Milind Deora, R.P.N. Singh, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, who were once close to Rahul Gandhi and left the party.

Ravneet Bittu, a four-time MP, is the grandson of former Punjab CM Beant Singh. He won the 2009, 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In 2024, after losing the elections on the BJP ticket, he was elected as Rajya Sabha MP.

Congress MPs Suspended Amid Union Budget Session

The suspended MPs include Congress members Hibi Eden, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, Manickam Tagore, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Prashant Yadaorao Padole, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, and Dean Kuriakose, as well as CPI(M) MP S Venkatesan.

Eight opposition members were suspended from the Lok Sabha for the remainder of the budget session for violating rules and “throwing papers on the chair” following uproar in the House over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s insistence on mentioning a specific reference to the 2020 standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju moved the motion for suspension of the eight members for the remainder of the budget session for “violating rules and throwing papers on the chair.” The motion was adopted by the House amid protests from the opposition members.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Who Hit BJP Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla’s Mother? Pune Hit-and-Run Leaves Her Seriously Injured As Driver Flees

First published on: Feb 4, 2026 1:25 PM IST
‘Traitor’ Vs ‘Desh Ke Dushman’: Rahul Gandhi, Old Ally Ravneet Bittu’s Explosive Face-Off Outside Parliament Caught On Camera

