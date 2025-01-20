Who is Sanjay Roy? A Look At The Abusive Past Of RG Kar Murder And Rape Convict

Roy was involved in a number of corrupt practices even prior to his arrest. He was charged with participating in a tout racket at RG Kar Hospital, where he demanded bribes for services that were supposed to be free or subsidized, including diagnostic testing, hospital admissions, and bed assignments.

The brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in 2024 remains one of the most shocking crimes in recent history, laying bare systemic failures and abuse of power. At the center of the storm is Sanjay Roy, a civic police volunteer, whose rise within the Kolkata Police system and eventual conviction for the heinous crime have exposed the deep cracks in law enforcement oversight and accountability.

Who is Sanjay Roy?

Sanjay Roy, 35 years old, joined the Kolkata Police’s Disaster Management Group in 2019 as a civic volunteer, a role typically characterized by limited authority and a “no-work, no-pay” structure. However, Roy’s persuasive nature and alleged connections allowed him to transition to the Police Welfare Cell, where he wielded significant influence.

Roy’s transfer brought him closer to the RG Kar Medical College, where he often took up postings. Investigations revealed that Roy was part of the Police Welfare Board’s 14-member central committee, which gave him power to influence police transfers—an unusual position of authority for a mere civic volunteer.

His Dark Past

Corruption

Roy was involved in a number of corrupt practices even prior to his arrest. He was charged with participating in a tout racket at RG Kar Hospital, where he demanded bribes for services that were supposed to be free or subsidized, including diagnostic testing, hospital admissions, and bed assignments.

Additionally, Roy used promises of jobs in law enforcement or as community volunteers to coerce job seekers into paying him money. He obtained benefits like housing at the Kolkata Police 4th Battalion complex, an official police bike with fuel allowances, and the capacity to perform duties beyond his designation despite his lower rank—all indications of potential favoritism from higher-ranking officials or political figures.

Abusive

Sanjay Roy’s estranged family has highlighted his violent and abusive nature. According to his sister, who works in the police force, Roy was a habitual drunkard, prone to arguments, and estranged from his family. He reportedly abandoned his responsibilities, including the care of their mother, and severed all ties after leaving home.

His former mother-in-law has alleged severe domestic abuse during his marriage to her daughter. She claimed that Roy physically assaulted her daughter, leading to a miscarriage when she was three months pregnant. “He beat her repeatedly during their two years of marriage,” she said, adding that the relationship ended with her daughter’s deteriorating health and eventual death.

Neighbours corroborated these accounts, describing Roy as a recluse with a volatile temper. “He stopped coming home eight months ago and had no relationship with anyone in the locality,” one neighbour shared.

The Heinous Crime

On August 9, 2024, the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found in the seminar room of RG Kar Medical College. The autopsy confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted and brutally murdered.

Roy was quickly identified as the prime suspect when a Bluetooth earphone linked to his cellphone was discovered at the crime scene. CCTV footage from the hospital showed Roy entering the seminar room around the time of the crime. He was arrested on August 10, and the case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) due to allegations of evidence tampering by local authorities.

After an extensive trial involving over 50 witnesses and forensic evidence, Roy was found guilty under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rape, murder, and causing death. The Additional District and Sessions Court in Sealdah pronounced him guilty on January 18, 2025. His sentencing is expected to determine whether he will face life imprisonment or the death penalty, with the prosecution demanding the harshest punishment, citing the crime as one of the “rarest of rare.”

Throughout the trial, Roy denied the charges, claiming he was being framed. In court, he argued that his Rudraksha chain, which he wore at all times, would have broken if he had been involved in the crime. He also alleged torture in custody and accused a high-ranking IPS officer of protecting the real culprits. However, these claims failed to hold against the overwhelming evidence presented.

Sanjay Roy has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Sealah court on Monday, January 20. He has not received the death penalty, as many demanded.

