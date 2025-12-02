Who Is Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe? 19-Year-Old Masters Nearly 2,000 Yajurveda Mantras In 50 Days, PM Modi Hails Achievement Of Reviving 200-Year-Old Vedic Tradition

At just nineteen, Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe from Kashi has pulled off something incredible. He finished the legendary Dandakrama Parayanam in only 50 days, a feat that involves reciting almost 2,000 mantras from the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandini branch, every word precise, every chant filled with focus and devotion.

Across India, people are celebrating. For anyone who cherishes the Vedic tradition, this is a huge moment.

Sringeri Math shared the news that Devavrat completed the Parayanam at Vallabharam Shaligram Sangved Vidyalaya, from October 2 to November 30.

19-year-old Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe is honoured in Kashi for completing the rare Dandakrama Parayanam after nearly 200 years! Blessed by the Sringeri Jagadgurus, his flawless 50-day recitation has electrified the Vedic world. A proud moment for the living Vedic tradition. pic.twitter.com/05XHSSfH0A — Manav || मानव (@Manavzthakur) December 2, 2025

What makes this even more amazing?

No one’s done it in its pure classical form for nearly two centuries. To honor him, they gave Devavrat a gold bracelet worth Rs 5 lakhs and a cash prize of Rs 1,11,116. He also received blessings from the Jagadguru Shankaracharyas of Dakshinamnaya Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham.

PM Modi Praises Kashi Youth for Extraordinary Vedic Chanting Milestone

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Kashi in Parliament, didn’t miss the chance to congratulate him. He said Devavrat’s dedication makes every lover of Indian culture proud. The Prime Minister was especially happy that this rare spiritual achievement happened right in the heart of Kashi, and he praised the efforts of scholars, saints, and Devavrat’s family.

What 19 year old Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe has done will be remembered by the coming generations! Every person passionate about Indian culture is proud of him for completing the Dandakrama Parayanam, consisting of 2000 mantras of the Shukla Yajurveda’s Madhyandini branch,… pic.twitter.com/DpI52VXIbH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 2, 2025

Who is Vedamurti Devavrat Rekhe?

Devavrat’s roots run deep. His father, Vedabrahmasri Mahesh Chandrakant Rekhe, is the chief examiner for the Shukla Yajurveda Madhyandina Shakha exams at Sringeri Peetham. Growing up surrounded by spiritual learning and discipline, Devavrat dove into Vedic studies early on and now he’s taken it to a whole new level.

Finishing the Dandakrama Parayanam isn’t just about memory. You need flawless pronunciation, discipline, and a serious commitment to the traditional rules of chanting.

Hardly anyone even tries it these days. The fact that Devavrat did it after 200 years shows just how strong and alive India’s ancient Vedic traditions are.

Now, Vedamurti Devavrat Mahesh Rekhe stands as a beacon for young people who want to learn and protect the sacred knowledge of the Vedas. His story is proof of what dedication can achieve and how powerful the Guru Parampara really is.

