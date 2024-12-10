Who Was SM Krishna And How Did The Former Karnataka CM Die?

Krishna held a law degree and pursued higher education in the United States. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and The George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC, as a Fulbright Scholar.

Veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna passed away early Tuesday at the age of 92 after a prolonged illness. Reports indicate he had been hospitalized in October but died at home.

Krishna served as Karnataka’s Chief Minister from October 11, 1999, to May 28, 2004. His leadership is often credited with boosting the IT sector, which helped Bengaluru earn its reputation as “India’s Silicon Valley.”

Following his tenure as Chief Minister, Krishna was the Governor of Maharashtra from 2004 to 2008. He also held the position of External Affairs Minister in the Manmohan Singh-led United Progressive Alliance government from 2009 to 2012.

After nearly five decades with the Congress, Krishna joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in March 2017. However, he maintained a low profile and retired from active politics in 2023.

Recognition and Personal Milestones Of SM Krishna

Padma Vibhushan Award

In 2023, Krishna was awarded the Padma Vibhushan for his significant contributions to public affairs. Reflecting on the honor, he expressed gratitude to the Indian government and the people of Karnataka.

Academic Background

Krishna held a law degree and pursued higher education in the United States. He graduated from Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas, and The George Washington University Law School in Washington, DC, as a Fulbright Scholar.

Contributions to Karnataka’s Development

Krishna’s political career also included roles as Deputy Chief Minister (1993-1994) and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president. His efforts to position Bengaluru on the global IT map are viewed as pivotal to the city’s transformation into a technology hub.

His passing marks the end of an era in Karnataka politics, leaving behind a legacy of public service and progressive governance.

