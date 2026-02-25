Who Was Veer Soren? Former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren’s 19-Year-Old Grandson Found Dead In Manali Homestay Under Mysterious Circumstances

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren’s family is reeling after a terrible loss. His grandson, Veer Soren, was found dead at a Manali homestay.

Champai Soren’s grandson dies at 22 in Manali

The news hit hard and fast. Soren took to X (yeah, what used to be Twitter) to share the news, writing, “With profound sorrow, we inform you that our beloved grandson Veer Soren passed away untimely on 24 February 2026.” The family’s devastated.

So, what actually happened in Manali? According to ETV Bharat, Veer got to Manali on February 22 with two friends for a quick getaway and checked into a homestay in Simsa.

On the 24th, his friends decided to explore Solang and Sethan, but Veer stayed back. When they got back around 12:30 PM, they found him sleeping.

After they woke him up, he said he had a bad headache. They ordered some medicine online, gave it to him, and he went back to sleep. Just a little later, around 2 PM, they heard a loud crash from his room. They rushed in and found him unconscious on the bed.

अत्यंत दुःख के साथ सूचित करते हैं कि हमारे प्रिय पोते वीर सोरेन का 24 फरवरी 2026 को असामयिक निधन हो गया है। हिमाचल प्रदेश के मनाली में अचानक तबियत बिगड़ने के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया, लेकिन नियति को कुछ और ही मंजूर था। वीर के जाने से हमारा परिवार बिखर गया है। शोकाकुल,… — Champai Soren (@ChampaiSoren) February 25, 2026

What happened with Veer Soren?

His friends didn’t waste a second; they took him straight to Civil Hospital, Manali. On the way, they saw foam coming from his mouth. Doctors tried CPR, but it was too late. He was declared dead at the hospital.

Police moved in quickly after hearing about Veer’s death. They secured the homestay and started their investigation. Early checks didn’t show any obvious injuries.

Manali DSP KD Sharma told ETV Bharat, “A post-mortem examination is underway, and the exact cause of death will be determined after the report is received. The family has been informed, and the body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem.”

Veer’s family is now in Manali. Cops told The Times of India that high-altitude sickness might be to blame, but they’re still waiting on the post-mortem to be sure.

