Who’s Leading Where? ECI Bypoll Election Results 2025 Throw Up Surprises

On Monday morning at 8 am, the Election Commission of India commenced the significant counting process for the Assembly bypolls 2025 across five constituencies in Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala. The by-elections took place on June 19, with a fierce contest on several grafts among the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Indian National Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Trinamool Congress (TMC), and the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Polling took place in Gujarat’s Visavadar and Kadi seats, Punjab’s Ludhiana West, West Bengal’s Kaliganj, and Kerala’s Nilambur. These seats were earlier vacated by the demise of an incumbent MLA and the resignation of an incumbent MLA.

As per the last updates received from the Election Commission, the prospects appear mixed politically. AAP has shown to be doing well in Gujarat’s Visavadar and Ludhiana West in Punjab, BJP, looks to be heading comfortably in Kadi, Gujarat. Congress’s United Democratic Front (UDF), is ahead in Nilambur, Kerala and TMC has built a comfortable lead in Kaliganj, West Bengal.

Gujarat: BJP vs AAP Faceoff Intensifies In Visavadar, AAP’s Italia Gopal is currently leading with over 47,090 votes, outpacing BJP’s Kirit Patel. The early leads had shown Kirit Patel in front, but AAP later took a strong edge in the count.

Meanwhile, in Kadi, BJP’s Rajendra Kumar Chavda has taken a comfortable lead with over 29,800 votes, keeping Congress’s Rameshbhai Chavda at bay by a margin of more than 13,000 votes. This seat was left vacant following the death of BJP MLA Karshan Solanki.

Kerala: Congress’s UDF Eyes Victory in Nilambur The UDF’s Aryadan Shoukath has gained significant ground in the Nilambur bypolls, leading by more than 35,830 votes after the ninth round. His nearest rivals, LDF’s M. Swaraj and BJP-led NDA’s Mohan George, are trailing considerably. This by-election was necessitated by the resignation of CPI(M)-backed independent legislator PV Anwar.

The Nilambur seat recorded the highest voter turnout at 73.26%, reflecting strong public interest in this southern contest.

Punjab: AAP Defends Stronghold in Ludhiana West In Punjab’s Ludhiana West, AAP candidate Sanjeev Arora has maintained a lead of over 10,260 votes. He is followed by Congress’s Bharat Bhushan Ashu, while BJP’s Jiwan Gupta remains in third. The seat fell vacant after the untimely demise of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi in January.

This bypoll saw a lower voter turnout at 51.33%, the lowest among the five constituencies.

West Bengal: TMC Dominates in Kaliganj TMC’s Alifa Ahmed has made a commanding lead in Kaliganj with 56,404 votes after round 12, leaving BJP trailing by over 30,000 votes. Congress has so far polled 18,770 votes. Kaliganj has become a prestige battle for TMC after the death of its MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed.

The TMC’s strong early momentum indicates consolidation of Muslim and rural votes, with Alifa Ahmed seen as a key face of continuity in the region.

Security and Voter Turnout Security was tight at all vote counting centres. In Ludhiana, security was heightened around Khalsa College for Women, the designated counting hub.

With a warming political environment leading up to the 2026 Assembly elections, these bypolls represent important tests for the NDA led by the BJP and the opposition INDIA bloc – as the AAP is also looking to regain its electoral win after losing the recent elections in Delhi.

Final results are expected by late afternoon today. Stay tuned for verified updates from the Election Commission of India.

ALSO READ: BJP Gears Up to Elect New National President, Manohar Lal Khattar Likely Frontrunner