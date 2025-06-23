BJP Gears Up to Elect New National President, Manohar Lal Khattar Likely Frontrunner

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started preparing for the election of its new national president. The official process is expected to kick off soon, and according to party sources, an announcement to replace state presidents in nearly 10 states might come within this week itself.

The current national president, J.P. Nadda, had completed his term back in January 2023, but his tenure was extended due to the 2024 general elections. Later, his term was further stretched to cover the Maharashtra, Haryana, and Delhi assembly elections. Until the new national president is formally selected, Nadda will continue in his role.

Manohar Lal Khattar Emerges as Top Contender

Trusted by Modi, Former Haryana CM Leads the Race

Among the possible candidates for BJP’s top post, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is currently seen as the strongest contender. At 71, Khattar brings both RSS roots and years of administrative experience to the table. A former pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he has worked closely with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his time in the organisation and later served as Haryana’s Chief Minister for two terms.

Khattar is now serving as the Union Minister for Power and Urban Development and is considered one of PM Modi’s most trusted aides.

Also in the running are Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Both leaders belong to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community and bring solid political experience. While Pradhan has led election strategies for BJP in several states, Chouhan holds the record for being one of the longest-serving BJP chief ministers.

Final Decision Awaits RSS Nod

Crucial Meeting in Delhi to Seal the Deal

The RSS plays a key role in selecting the BJP’s national president, and its approval is essential before any official announcement. The delay in naming a new president so far is largely due to the RSS not yet finalising a candidate.

However, the wait might soon be over. A high-level meeting of RSS leaders is scheduled in Delhi from July 4 to July 6. It is widely expected that the name of BJP’s new national president will be approved during this gathering.

Only after the RSS gives its green signal will the BJP formally announce the timeline and nomination process for the election.

New State Presidents to Be Announced Soon

Leadership Changes in 8 to 10 States on the Cards

So far, internal organisational elections have been completed in 14 states. For the national president’s election to proceed, BJP’s internal rules require elections to be completed in at least 20 states.

By the end of this week, BJP is expected to announce new state presidents in 8 to 10 states, including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Gujarat, and West Bengal. This move will clear the way for the national-level election.

How the BJP Elects Its National President

From Eligibility to the Final Selection

To become the BJP’s national president, a person must be an active member of the party for at least 15 years. Apart from that, organisational elections must be held in more than half of the total 40 BJP state units—meaning a minimum of 20 states.

While the national president is usually elected unopposed, the party ensures a complete democratic process. This includes opening up nominations and allowing for withdrawals—even if there’s only one name in the race.

Party insiders say the BJP will likely get its new national president by the second or third week of July.