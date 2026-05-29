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Home > India News > Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle

Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle

An Indian court rejected Pernod Ricard’s plea to resume liquor sales in New Delhi amid ongoing investigations linked to the controversial Delhi excise policy case.

Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-29 14:12 IST

Liquor giant Pernod Ricard suffered another blow in India as the Tehran-based company’s recent bid to resume sales in the capital was dismissed by a blunted court.

Pernod is a global spirits maker with a megacorp behemoth comprising brands such as Absolut Vodka and Jameson whiskey, which has had no political say in the New Delhi market for almost three years amid an ongoing central excise case.

The court’s ruling comes as once again the company has become subject to scrutiny from the Delhi government over licensing and regulatory complications. The entanglement over the spirits company and the Indian capital city shows no signs of abating.

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Why Did The Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea?

The people in charge in Delhi did not want Pernod Ricard to start working because Pernod Ricard is still being investigated for some things that were not right with the old liquor policy in Delhi.

The people in charge said that Pernod Ricard is still being looked into for some things and if they get a new licence now it could be bad for the rules and for the people. The court agreed with the people in charge. Said no to Pernod Ricard starting to sell again in Delhi.

Pernod Ricard says it did not do anything wrong and it has not been found guilty in any case. Pernod Ricard said that not being allowed to have a licence even though it was not found guilty has hurt its business badly in one of the biggest liquor markets in India, which is Delhi. Pernod Ricard is very important to the liquor market, in Delhi.

What Is The Delhi Liquor Policy Controversy?

The problem, with Delhi excise policy started in 2021. This policy was later looked into by agencies, including the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

People who were investigating said that some liquor companies and the people who sold their products were treated unfairly when the policy was put into place. They said Pernod Ricard helped retailers in secret and made its business bigger by doing things that were not allowed by the policy rules.

Pernod Ricard said it did not do anything and that it followed all the laws and rules of business in India.

The excise policy was eventually stopped because it caused a lot of controversy and people thought it was not fair. This got a lot of attention over the country.

Why Is Delhi Such An Important Market For Pernod Ricard?

  • Chivas Regal
  • Absolut Vodka
  • Glenlivet
  • Jameson
  • Ballantine’s

Multiple Challenges Facing Pernod Ricard In India

Apart from the Delhi licence dispute, Pernod Ricard is currently facing several regulatory and legal challenges in India.

Tax Dispute

Indian tax authorities have demanded more than $300 million from the company over allegations related to undervaluation of imported Scotch whisky products. Authorities claim Pernod withheld certain details about imported products to reduce customs duties.

The company has denied the allegations and challenged the findings legally.

Antitrust Investigation

India’s competition watchdog has also reportedly initiated scrutiny into allegations that Pernod entered exclusive arrangements with retailers to strengthen market dominance and limit competition.

Ongoing Regulatory Scrutiny

The company continues to face intense examination from multiple agencies, creating uncertainty around its future operations in some regions.

Impact On Consumers And Delhi’s Liquor Market

The ban on Pernod Ricard products in Delhi is still going on. It is affecting people who buy liquor, bars and shops that sell liquor. A lot of brands from other countries are not easily available in Delhi stores anymore because the government did not give them a licence.

Some people are now going to cities like Gurugram and Noida to buy the liquor they want because they can still find these brands there.

Pernod Ricard products are not easily available in Delhi. People can still find them in other cities.

The problem, with Pernod Ricard products has been going on for a time and it has changed the way people buy liquor in Delhi. Now other brands have a chance to sell more and become popular in Delhi liquor market. Pernod Ricard products are losing sales.

What Happens Next?

People who know about the law think that Pernod Ricard will keep looking at what the law can do to help them. They might even go to a court to challenge the latest decision.

For now the court has said that Pernod Ricard cannot sell its liquor brands in New Delhi. This means the company is still having problems with its business. This has been going on for almost three years.

Lots of people are watching what happens with Pernod Ricard like people in the liquor business investors from countries and people who make policies. They are all interested because this case shows how complicated the rules are about alcohol in India and how companies, from countries are being looked at very closely when they do business in India.

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Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle
Tags: Delhi Liquor Policyexcise policy caseIndia Alcohol MarketLiquor Sales BanNew Delhi CourtPernod RicardRegulatory Investigation

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Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle

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Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle

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Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle
Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle
Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle
Why Did An Indian Court Reject Pernod Ricard’s Plea To Sell Liquor In New Delhi? Inside The Ongoing Legal Battle

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