LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice

Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice

Numerous cultures avoid food during a Chandra Grahan because of ancient beliefs that eclipses contaminate food. Although science confirms no harmful properties, fasting traditions continue across India, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, combining spirituality, health, and cultural heritage.

Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice

Published By: Ankur Mishra
Published: September 8, 2025 01:15:04 IST

At the time of Chandra Grahan, or lunar eclipse, millions of people across India, Southeast Asia, and some parts of Latin America follow an ancient tradition of avoiding food. The practice, therefore, linked to religious theories and beliefs, has raised questions about its roots and scientific origin.

Factually, the eclipse was seen as a time of cosmic disorder. In Hindu traditions, the period of Sutak, which commences hours before the eclipse, forbids eating, cooking, and even drinking water.

So, of the similar practices are noticed among Buddhist communities in Thailand and Myanmar, as well as some Indigenous groups in Central and South America. This belief is entrenched in the idea that the eclipse spoils food, making it contaminated.

Scientifically, no evidence shows that the food undergoes any chemical or biological change at the time of a lunar eclipse. The Moon’s shadow fleeting over the Earth does not release radiation or harmful energy that can spoil food.

As per, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the World Health Organization (WHO), the safety of food is not compromised during any of the astronomical events like lunar eclipse.

Professionals who believe in the customs of fasting, may have had hygienic origins in ancient times. Without refrigeration, uneaten food left out for hours, particularly in tropical climates, might spoil, leading to foodborne disease. All these precautionary measures might have progressed into declared fasting norms.

Currently, most of the people follow these practices out of their tradition and their respect for cultural or religion. Others interpret it as a chance for detox, meditate, or seek spiritual attention.
In spite of the fact that science in modern era contradict the idea of eclipse-related food contamination, these beliefs continue to persist.

However, it leads to replicate a profound juncture of astronomy, health, and heritage across several societies and cultures.

Also Read: Chandra Grahan Baby Birth: What Happens When You’re Born During A Chandra Grahan?

Tags: Blood Moonblood moon 2025chandra grahanchandra grahan 2025lunar eclipseLunar Eclipse 2025lunar eclipse india

RELATED News

"Excellent display of skills, dedication, team spirit!": Jaishankar congratulates Men's Hockey Team for winning Asia Cup 2025
Sansad Karyashalaya: BJP unanimously adopts resolution on 'Next Gen GST reforms', urges traders to pass on relief to consumers
US President Trump ready for second stage of sanctions against Russia
West Bengal: TMC leader Debasish Kumar backs KMC directive for "Bengali language" on signboards
Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance

LATEST NEWS

Protest outside Karachi Press Club enters 34th day over enforced disappearance
Phone Call To Ajit Pawar Sparks Row: NCP Leader Booked For Obstructing IPS Officer
No bigger icon for fitness, and inspiration to youth than PM Modi: Tejasvi Surya
Nepal: Oli's UML's policy convention calls India, China to withdraw agreement on Lipulekh
Prashant Kishor suggests Muslims ally with Hindus who follow Gandhi, Ambedkar
Israel's top court rules prisoner food rations below legal standard
Donald Trump At the US Open: Men’s Final Delayed By 30 Min Due To Security Measures; Sinner, Alcaraz Set For Blockbuster Clash
Gujarat: Residents in Vadodara's Vadsar area stranded owing to heavy rains, municipal corporation provides relief materials
Karachi youth kidnapped, assaulted by fake iPhone buyers
Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Become Famous: Astrology Guide 2025
Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice
Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice
Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice
Why Do Some Cultures Avoid Food During Chandra Grahan? The Truth Behind The Practice

QUICK LINKS