'Why Don't You Feed Stray Dogs In Your House': Supreme Court Slams Petitioner Over Feeding Strays

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made strong remarks while hearing a plea alleging harassment over the feeding of stray dogs in Noida. The court asked the petitioner why he should not consider feeding the animals inside his home.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday made strong remarks while hearing a plea alleging harassment over the feeding of stray dogs in Noida. The court asked the petitioner why he should not consider feeding the animals inside his home.

The Court Asks Why Don’t You Feed Them In Your Own House

A bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta said, “We should leave every lane, every road open for these large-hearted people? There is all the space for these animals, no space for humans. Why don’t you feed them in your own house? Nobody is stopping you.”

The bench observed that while animals appeared to have all the space, there seemed to be none left for human beings. The petition has now been tagged with an earlier pending matter on the same issue.

The petition was filed to challenge an Allahabad High Court order regarding the management of stray dogs in Noida. 

The Court Highlights The Risks Posed To Morning Walkers And Cyclists By Stray Dogs

The petitioner’s counsel argued that the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023, were being followed and blamed local authorities in Noida for not designating feeding zones, unlike in Greater Noida.

The court highlighted the risks posed to morning walkers and cyclists by stray dogs and questioned whether public safety should be compromised due to sentiments. 

Tags: Stary Dogs, Stary dogs feeding, supreme court

