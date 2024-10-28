Why Is Pappu Yadav Getting Threats From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang?

Independent MP Pappu Yadav from Bihar's Purnia has reportedly received a death threat from someone claiming to represent the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. In an audio message, the caller warned Yadav, stating he was being closely monitored and would be killed if he did not distance himself from matters related to Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

This threat surfaced shortly after Yadav posted on the social platform X, expressing support for Salman Khan. Yadav mentioned he had recently returned from Mumbai, where he had hoped to meet the actor, who was away for filming. In his post, Yadav assured Khan he was ready to support him, noting that during a phone call, Khan emphasized his commitment to work and humanity. Yadav expressed his solidarity, saying he would stand by Khan no matter what.

Yadav meets Zeeshan Siddique

While in Mumbai, Yadav also met Zeeshan Siddique, son of the late NCP leader Baba Siddique, who had been killed by shooters allegedly linked to the Bishnoi gang. Following Baba Siddique’s murder, Yadav openly challenged the gang, saying he could dismantle the criminal network led by “a two-bit criminal” like Bishnoi within a day if permitted.

Yadav condemned the killing of the NCP leader, calling it a stain on the government and saying the murder of a former minister exposed the “complete lawlessness” in Maharashtra. He expressed sorrow over the loss of “Bihar’s son, Baba Siddique,” and questioned the ability of the BJP-led government to protect its prominent figures if they could not prevent such attacks.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang threatens Pappu Yadav

At a press conference afterward, Yadav grew visibly agitated when asked about Lawrence Bishnoi, urging journalists not to ask irrelevant questions. A video of this moment, capturing his frustration, has since gone viral.

During the latest threat call, the caller alleged that Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad, was spending Rs 1 lakh per hour to circumvent signal jammers, enabling him to communicate directly with Yadav. The caller also mentioned feeling let down by Yadav for not responding to their calls, suggesting Yadav should resolve the issue and reconnect, as he had previously shown respect by treating him like an elder brother.

