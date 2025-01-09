The highlight of Vaikunth Ekadasi at Tirupati is the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, referring to the ceremonial opening of a sanctified entrance in the Tirumala temple.

Vaikunth Ekadasi, one of the most sacred days in the Hindu calendar, witnessed a tragic incident in Tirupati on Wednesday evening, where at least six people lost their lives, and several others were injured in a stampede. The chaos erupted near Vishnu Nivasam during the distribution of ‘darshan’ tokens for Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam at the Tirumala Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara ticketing counter. The massive crowd gathered in anticipation of securing tokens for the revered event. The stampede occurred as thousands of pilgrims rushed to participate in the Vaikunth Ekadasi celebrations, leading to the tragic loss of life.

Officials from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) confirmed the incident, and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has taken swift action, actively monitoring the situation. Naidu is expected to visit Tirupati to meet with the families of the victims and offer his condolences. The stampede serves as a grim reminder of the importance of crowd management during such large-scale religious events.

What is Vaikunth Ekadasi?

Vaikuntha Ekadasi has widely become one of the most celebrated days in the Hindu calendar. It takes place on the 11th day of the waxing moon during the Margashirsha month (December-January). This day holds significance for Hindus because it is believed that fasting and prayer will purify the soul and allow entry into Vaikuntha, the abode of God Vishnu. It is considered a unique opportunity by devotees to attain liberation or moksha.

In Hindu mythology, the Padma Purana recounts the battle between Lord Vishnu and a demon named Muran. Exhausted, Vishnu sought rest in a cave, where a divine female emerged from him and defeated the demon. Vishnu named her Ekadashi and granted her a boon—whoever fasts on this day would be absolved of their sins and granted access to Vaikuntha.

Another story from the Vishnu Purana telss how Vishnu opened the gates of Vaikuntha to two demons, granting them salvation. This inspired the tradition of constructing Vaikunta Dwaras in temples, which are opened on Vaikunth Ekadasi to offer devotees a chance to walk through and receive the blessing of entry into Vaikuntha.

Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam

One of the central rituals during Vaikunth Ekadasi is the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam, where the sacred Vaikunta Dwaram (gateway to Lord Vishnu’s realm) at the Tirumala temple is opened. The gate remains closed throughout the year but opens on this auspicious day, symbolizing the entry to salvation and spiritual renewal. Devotees believe that walking through this gate on Vaikunth Ekadasi absolves them of their sins and brings divine blessings.

As the gates are opened, a special procession takes place, and the Vaikunta Dwaram is elaborately decorated. The temple attracts a massive number of devotees, who come from across India and abroad to witness the sacred event. Due to the overwhelming crowd, the TTD distributes ‘darshan’ tokens to manage the large number of pilgrims efficiently and ensure orderly participation in the Vaikunta Dwara Darshanam.

The Aftermath and Response

The stampede tragedy has cast a shadow over the Vaikunth Ekadasi celebrations, and authorities are reviewing safety measures. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit will provide much-needed relief to the grieving families, as the state government takes swift action to prevent further incidents and support those affected. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the overwhelming crowds at religious events and the importance of crowd management during such significant occasions.

