Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed on November 12 due to heightened security measures, the Delhi Metro announced. The closure comes a day after a car blast near Red Fort killed eight people and injured several others. The probe has now been formally handed over to the National Investigation Agency, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading reviews.

Lal Quila Metro Station remains closed after Red Fort blast; NIA takes over probe as Amit Shah orders strong action against culprits. Photo: ANI.
Lal Quila Metro Station remains closed after Red Fort blast; NIA takes over probe as Amit Shah orders strong action against culprits. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 11, 2025 20:42:35 IST

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Due to security reasons the Lal Quila Metro Station shall continue to remain closed on November 12, Delhi Metro said on Tuesday. In a post on X, metro operator said that all other stations are functional as normal. “Please follow our social media channels for further updates.”

On Monday, the blast, which ripped through a slow-moving Hyundai i20 near the Subhash Marg traffic signal by the Red Fort, killed eight people and left several others injured.

Delhi Blast Probe

Central agencies, including the NIA, have been brought onto the probe amid indications that the incident looks like a possible terror act. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has formally handed the case to the NIA. The NIA will now take the lead on the wider investigation under relevant counter-terrorism laws.

After the conclusion of the first round of meetings, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA, considering it a possible act of terror. The decision comes amid growing concerns over the nature and links of the explosion.

Amit Shah Chairs High-Level Meeting

Security was tightened across several states after the explosion, and the government has not ruled out any theory while pursuing leads aggressively.

All agencies have been instructed to carry out a comprehensive probe into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report at the earliest.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired a high-level security review into the car explosion near the Red Fort and directed security agencies to “hunt down each and every culprit” involved in the incident, saying those responsible “will face the full wrath of our agencies.”Shah’s direction came during the first round of the security review meeting, which he chaired at his residence on Tuesday morning.

The meeting at the Home Minister’s residence was attended by the Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: ‘Hunt Down Each And Every…’: Amit Shah Directs Agencies To Nab Culprits Behind Delhi Blast

First published on: Nov 11, 2025 8:42 PM IST
Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update
Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update
Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update
Will Lal Quila Metro Station Reopen Tomorrow After The Red Fort Blast? Delhi Metro Operator Gives Latest Update

