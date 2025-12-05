LIVE TV
Home > India > Will Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Kumar Finally Enter Politics? Bihar CM’s Son Drops A Big Hint

Speculation over Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar entering politics grew after JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said party members want him to join. Speaking at an event, Nishant praised the NDA’s election victory and said his father has always fulfilled his promises.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: December 5, 2025 19:27:50 IST

Triggering speculation of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s son Nishant Kumar’s possible entry into active politics, senior JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha said on Friday that people in the party, its well-wishers and supporters want “Nishant ji to come and work for the party”.

He made the remarks in the presence of Nishant Kumar, who spoke about the recent verdict in the assembly polls, in which the ruling NDA coalition scored a smashing victory, and JD-U also performed remarkably.

“This is all the blessings of the people. The people have reposed their faith in us once again,” Nishant Kumar told reporters.
He said his father, Nitish Kumar, has fulfilled his promises in the past and will do so this time too.

NDA had gone to the polls with Nitish Kumar as Chief Minister.

Sanjay Kumar Jha, who is JD(U) chief, had said it is for Nishant Kumar to take a decision on the timing of his joining active politics.

“The party people, the well-wishers of the party, the supporters of the party, and everyone in the party want Nishant ji (son of CM Nitish Kumar) to come and work for the party. All of us want it. Now he has to decide. He has to decide when he will take a decision and work in the party,” the JD(U) leader told reporters.

Sanjay Jha had told ANI in an interview before the assembly polls that the party would accept Nitish Kumar’s decision on the political debut of his son.

He said that Nitish Kumar founded the JD(U) and that he has to take a call on any decision regarding his son, Nishant Kumar’s political debut. He added that it also depends on Nishant Kumar’s interest.

“This is a party formed by Nitish Kumar. Now, after this election, whatever call he has to take on this issue, he can take that call. But this much is certain: if Nitish Kumar decides, then the entire party will accept it,” Jha had said.

Jha had said if Nishant Kumar comes and works in the party, it will be a good thing. “If he comes, then the people of the party will like it.”

NDA won 202 of 234 seats in the Bihar assembly polls. JD-U won 85 of the 101 seats it contested.

(With inputs from ANI)

First published on: Dec 5, 2025 7:27 PM IST
