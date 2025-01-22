Winter Chill Fades: What’s Behind The Sudden Warmth In Delhi And North India

On January 22, 2025, Delhi continued to experience air quality in the 'poor' category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 recorded at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

On January 22, 2025, Delhi continued to experience air quality in the ‘poor’ category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 262 recorded at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. An AQI in this range is considered unhealthy, affecting sensitive individuals.

Rising Temperatures in North India

Delhi’s minimum temperature on Wednesday was recorded at 9.3 degrees Celsius, which is 1.8 degrees above the normal for this time of year. The rise in temperatures is attributed to a strong western disturbance and southerly winds reaching Delhi, as explained by Dr. Soma Sen Roy, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist. While temperatures in northern India are expected to rise by 1-2 degrees Celsius, Delhi is unlikely to see further temperature increases. However, a gradual cooling trend is anticipated starting from the morning of January 24 as the western disturbance moves away.

The IMD has forecasted rain in Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, and North Rajasthan for January 22 and 23, which may bring temporary relief to the region. In contrast, dense fog is expected to continue affecting Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Bengal, and Odisha.

On January 19, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 26.1 degrees Celsius, making it the warmest January day in six years. This temperature surpassed the last recorded warmest January day on January 21, 2019, when the maximum temperature reached 28.7 degrees Celsius.

Air Quality Index Categories

For context, the AQI scale categorizes air quality as follows:

0 to 50: Good

51 to 100: Satisfactory

101 to 200: Moderate

201 to 300: Poor

301 to 400: Very Poor

401 to 500: Severe

As Delhi grapples with poor air quality, residents are advised to take precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, to limit exposure to harmful pollutants.

