Woman Abducted, Gangraped at Gunpoint Near Bihar Railway Station; Two Held

A woman waiting at a railway station in Bihar’s Patna district was allegedly abducted at gunpoint and gangraped by two men late on Tuesday night, police said.

The incident took place around 11:30 pm when the accused, riding a motorcycle, threatened her with a pistol and forcibly took her to a room near the station, where she was allegedly assaulted.

Soon after the incident, the woman approached a police patrol team in the area and narrated the tragedy. Patna Rural Superintendent of Police (SP), Vikram Sihag, said, “She informed the patrolling team that two men had forcibly picked her up from the railway station at gunpoint and took her to an unknown location where she was raped”.

Accused Identified and Arrested

Based on her statement, an FIR was registered, and an investigation team was formed. Using technical surveillance and human intelligence, police traced the accused to a nearby location. The men were identified as Sonu Kumar Yadav alias Sonu Sanata and Niranjan, both residents. When police raided the spot, the duo attempted to flee but were caught on the spot.

SP Sihag further confirmed that Sonu Kumar has a record of serious crimes. As the SP said, “He has been named in eight previous cases across Fatuha, Barh, Khusrupur, and Jakkanpur police stations, including extortion, armed assault, and criminal conspiracy. With this gangrape case, the total against him rises to nine”.

Investigators also found that the accused had recently turned to land brokerage and was allegedly using it as a cover for extortion. “We have indications that they extorted money under the pretext of land dealings. If others have been coerced, we will take their applications and pursue legal action,” SP Sihag added. Further investigation is underway. (Inputs from The Indian Express)