Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

In a shocking incident, a gang of five men claiming to be police informers barged into a residence and gang-raped a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal after assaulting her son and others.

The incident took place within the limits of the Madanayakanahalli police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Gangondanahalli in Dasanapura Hobli.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karthik, Glen, and Suyog. Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining two suspects who are at large at present. The gang had also robbed Rs 25,000 in cash and the victim’s two mobile phones after committing the crime.

Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba stated on Wednesday, “The incident occurred on Tuesday night. A gang of five men barged into the victim’s residence, tied up and assaulted two men, and then committed gang rape. After the matter came to light, police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A case of gang rape and robbery has been registered and the police are doing their job.

SP Baba added that the two men assaulted by the accused are currently being treated at NIMHANS. Three accused have been arrested, and three special police teams have been formed to trace the two others. The case is being treated seriously, and the Deputy SP of Nelamangala Division is supervising the probe.

According to police, the five-member gang forcibly entered the rented house of a family from West Bengal on Tuesday night. Claiming to be informers of Peenya police station, they said they were conducting a raid based on a tip-off that the family was involved in selling ganja and prostitution.

The gang assaulted the son of the victim and also attacked her female friend. They then dragged the victim into another room and gang-raped her. During the assault, the victim’s son managed to call the police. By the time officers arrived, the accused had fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s statement, police were able to identify two of the accused. Acting swiftly, they arrested three suspects. Further investigation is underway.

ALSO READ: Double Pay, CCTV Monitoring, Transportation: Delhi Government Allows Women To Work Late Night In Commercial Establishments But On THIS Condition