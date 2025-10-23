LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana crime news Delhi Government meta India vs Australia entertainment news Carbide Guns mark zuckerberg California Harshit Rana
LIVE TV
Home > India > Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

A 30-year-old woman from West Bengal was gang-raped by five men posing as police informers in Bengaluru’s Gangondanahalli area. Three accused have been arrested, while two remain at large. The gang also looted ₹25,000 and mobile phones before fleeing the scene.

Woman Gangraped by Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers ( REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Woman Gangraped by Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers ( REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Bellie Thomas
Last updated: October 23, 2025 20:57:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

In a shocking incident, a gang of five men claiming to be police informers barged into a residence and gang-raped a 30-year-old woman from West Bengal after assaulting her son and others.

The incident took place within the limits of the Madanayakanahalli police station on the outskirts of Bengaluru in Gangondanahalli in Dasanapura Hobli.

The arrested accused have been identified as Karthik, Glen, and Suyog. Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining two suspects who are at large at present. The gang had also robbed Rs 25,000 in cash and the victim’s two mobile phones after committing the crime.

Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba stated on Wednesday, “The incident occurred on Tuesday night. A gang of five men barged into the victim’s residence, tied up and assaulted two men, and then committed gang rape. After the matter came to light, police rushed to the spot and conducted an inspection. A case of gang rape and robbery has been registered and the police are doing their job.

SP Baba added that the two men assaulted by the accused are currently being treated at NIMHANS. Three accused have been arrested, and three special police teams have been formed to trace the two others. The case is being treated seriously, and the Deputy SP of Nelamangala Division is supervising the probe.

According to police, the five-member gang forcibly entered the rented house of a family from West Bengal on Tuesday night. Claiming to be informers of Peenya police station, they said they were conducting a raid based on a tip-off that the family was involved in selling ganja and prostitution.

The gang assaulted the son of the victim and also attacked her female friend. They then dragged the victim into another room and gang-raped her. During the assault, the victim’s son managed to call the police. By the time officers arrived, the accused had fled the scene.

Based on the victim’s statement, police were able to identify two of the accused. Acting swiftly, they arrested three suspects. Further investigation is underway. 

ALSO READ: Double Pay, CCTV Monitoring, Transportation: Delhi Government Allows Women To Work Late Night In Commercial Establishments But On THIS Condition

First published on: Oct 23, 2025 8:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bengaluruGANG RAPElatest india news

RELATED News

Double Pay, CCTV Monitoring, Transportation: Delhi Government Allows Women To Work Late Night In Commercial Establishments But On THIS Condition

Chhath Puja 2025: Special Road Routes and Traffic Plans in UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and MP for Safe Travel to Patna, Varanasi, Ranchi, and More

IRCTC Update: Indian Railways Set to Run Special Trains For Chhath Puja 2025

Madhya Pradesh Horror: Diwali Turns Deadly As 14 Children Go Blind After Playing With Carbide Gun, 120+ Injured

Sharjeel Imam, Umar Khalid, Others Approach Supreme Court After Delhi HC Denies Bail

LATEST NEWS

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

BRIEF-Agi Infra Approves Raising Of Funds Of Up To 5 Billion Rupees

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Roper cuts annual profit forecast as acquisition costs bite

‘Mai Dikhati Hu Badtameezi Kya Hoti Hai’: Woman Threatens A Man On Air India Flight Over Not Speaking Marathi- WATCH!

Trump quadrupling Argentina beef tariff rate quota to 80,000 metric tons

PVL 2025 Season 4 (Match 35): Goa Guardians qualify for semis after Delhi Toofans beat Kolkata Thunderbolts in five-set thriller

David Ellison's Paramount seen as front-runner for Warner Bros Discovery deal

UK Police Arrests Three Men On Suspicion Of Spying For Russia

True Tourism XP Redefines Travel with Honesty and Human Touch

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested
Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested
Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested
Woman Gangraped By Five Men Who Posed As Police Informers, Three Arrested

QUICK LINKS