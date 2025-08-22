‘Wrong Language’: Chirag Paswan Condemns Lalu Prasad Yadav’s ‘Pind Daan’ Remark On Bihar CM

Union Minister Chirag Paswan on Friday condemned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s “Pind Daan” remark and stated that the Opposition should not use such language against the Chief Minister.

Chirag Paswan asked the Opposition to raise questions at the policy level rather than indulging in such remarks.

Chirag Paswan’s criticism on Lalu Prasad Yadav

“This is wrong. What kind of language is this? You raise questions about the policies; you are making SIR an issue, which is fine. But to say “Pind Daan” and use such language against the Chief Minister, I condemn this,” Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief told the reporters.

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Gayaji in Bihar and said that the state is a priority of the Prime Minister.

The Union Minister said, “Bihar is a priority for PM Narendra Modi. His visit to Bihar time and again, I think this will be his ninth visit to the state in the last one year. His resolve for a ‘Viksit Bihar’ is a priority for him, and his frequent visits show this. Today as well, he will dedicate development projects worth thousands of crores to the people of Bihar.”

PM Modi to visit Bihar today

Paswan’s criticism of Lalu Prasad Yadav comes after the RJD chief took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of his Bihar visit and stated that he (PM) will perform the “Pind Daan” of Nitish Kumar’s politics in the state.

Sharing a video on X, slamming PM Modi for alleged “vote theft”, the RJD chief wrote, “Prime Minister Modi ji is coming to Gaya today to perform the Pind Daan (a post-death ritual) of Nitish Kumar’s politics and his party.”

With his “Pind Daan” jibe in the video, Lalu Prasad Yadav demanded action against alleged “vote theft”, crime and unemployment in Bihar.

Meanwhile, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth around Rs 13,000 crore at Gayaji. He will flag off two trains and address the gathering.

In line with his commitment to improving connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the 8.15 km long Aunta – Simaria bridge project on NH-31, including the 1.86 km long 6 lane Bridge on River Ganga, constructed at a cost of over Rs 1,870 crore. It will provide direct connectivity between Mokama in Patna and Begusarai, a press release stated.

(With ANI Inputs)

ALSO READ: Why Chirag Paswan Is A Youth Icon In Bihar: Six Reasons