Why Chirag Paswan Is A Youth Icon In Bihar: Six Reasons

Chirag Paswan, Union Cabinet Minister for Food Processing Industries, and a key BJP ally, has emerged as an powefull political figure in Bihar as the assembly election approach,

Chirag is known for his appeal, his communication, poitical aura, striking looks and his connecct with the youth of Bihar. A powefull poitical voice in the centre, Chirag Paswan has hinted at taking a major role in state where his popularity is a known phenomenon.

Six Reasons Why Chirag Paswan Is a Bihar Youth Icon

Chirag is a three-time Member of Parliament and National President of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). He has become a key ally in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and holds a cabinet post in the central cabinet.

Here are a few reasons why Chirag Paswan is famous and considered as a youth icon despite he being enganged in national poltics mostly.

Chirag Paswan Has Proved His Mettle in Poltics

Soon after the death of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, detractors had canncelled Chirag saying it would be the end of poltical carrier of what they called a ‘dynast’.

Howeverm ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Chirag Paswan returned to the NDA fold and his party, the LJP(RV), went on to win all five seats it contested in Bihar.

Chirag Paswan Is Seen as a Symbol of Poltical Change

Paswan is now being seen as a symbol of political change in Bihar. While the NDA is set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections under current Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Chirag’s aspirations are clear. His party recently passed a resolution entrusting him with the “bhavishya ki zimmedari”, the responsibility of the future, hinting at his interest in the chief ministerial role, despite not stating it outright.

Chirag Paswan Seen As Champion of Paswan Aspirations Who Make Up Around 6% Of Bihar

Chirag Paswan is increasingly being projected as the face of Dalit leadership in Bihar, especially among the youth. The Scheduled Castes (SCs) make up over 19% of Bihar’s population, and within this group, the Paswan (or Dusadh) community. His own caste – Paswan- represents around 5.3% of the total population, with approximately 6.9 million members.

Historically labeled ‘untouchable’ by upper castes and often discriminated against by Other Backward Classes, the Paswans have still produced influential leaders. Bhola Paswan Shastri and Ram Vilas Paswan, Chirag’s father, both held the post of chief minister and Union minister, respectively.

Chirag Paswan Has Bollywood Past That Connects With Bihar Youth

Before entering politics, Chirag Paswan had a brief stint in Bollywood. He starred in the romantic comedy Miley Naa Miley Hum, released on November 4, 2011. Directed by Tanveer Khan, the film featured him as a young tennis player opposite actress Kangana Ranaut. Despite a notable cast including Kabir Bedi and Poonam Dhillon, and music by Sajid-Wajid, the film did not succeed commercially.

Chirag Paaswan Is An English Speaking Politician Which Adds To His Appeal

Paswan originally pursued a Bachelor of Technology in Computer Engineering at the Institute of Engineering and Technology, Jhansi, affiliated with Bundelkhand University. Known for its demanding curriculum, the institute was Paswan’s first step toward a tech career. However, he left during his third semester to explore his creative passions. This pivot from engineering to acting eventually set him on the path to politics.

He speaks in fleunt english making his point with calmness and a humle approach. His speeches go viral showing his hold on the language and the craft of oration.

Chirag Paswan Represents The Aspirations Of Upward Mobile Community

The Paswan community is considered upwardly mobile and aspirational. Chirag Paswan represent that aspiration and social mobility.

